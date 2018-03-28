What is MMN?

MMN (Multifocal Motor Neuropathy) is a finite disorder in which important fields of various motor nerves are attacked by one’s own immune system. Typically, MMN is slowly progressive, appear in asymmetrical weakness of a patient’s limbs. Patients generally develop weakness in their hand(s), resulting in dropping of objects or consistently inability to turn a key in a lock. The weakness associated with MMN can be recognized as fitting a specific nerve territory. There is essentially no numbness, tingling, or pain. Patients with MMN can have other manifestation counting blink, or small random dimpling of the muscle under the skin which neurologists call fasciculation’s.

MMN has many features similar to CIDP in that its onset is progressive over time, causing increased disability that reflects the greater number of nerve sites involved. For all that, dissimilar CIDP, MMN is asymmetric and suggest the right and left side of the body differently. Unlike other forms of chronic nerve inflammation, it is thought to never remit. However appropriate treatment that is FDA approved does limit progression and improves function.

What causes MMN?

MMN is describe with increased levels of limited antibodies to GM1, a ganglioside or sugar-accommodate lipid found in peripheral nerve. Antibodies normally protect individuals from viruses and bacteria, but may under certain circumstances bind to and facilitate an immune attack on the peripheral nerve. These antibodies have been catch with newer assessment in almost all of MMN patients. Even if these antibodies do not cause the nerve damage, they may be an important marker for disease and facilitate diagnosis.

How is MMN diagnosed?

The conclusion of MMN is a clinical one that depends on professed that the patient:

1. Has a purely motor anarchy affecting respective nerves

2. There are no UMN (upper motor neuron) signs such as brisk reflexes at the knees or ankles or spasticity in the limbs

3. There is no difficulty speaking or swallowing

4. There are no sensory deficits

5. There is confirmation of important areas of nerve in which electrical impulses are slowed or impede (conduction block) which can be detected on electrophysiology tests.