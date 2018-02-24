Clever hacks to make your customer loyalty programme a success

Customers love having choices. They love being valued. They love their opinions being voiced. And a business that never fails to provide all this, is the one that’s successful today!

A customer loyalty program is one of the many ways of making your customers feel appreciated and encourage them to be with you for long. Personalisation encompasses activities like an advanced access to new products, special discounts on certain products and so on. Successful loyalty programs help the businesses to strengthen their relationships with their customers.

Now the question is, what all makes a customer loyalty program successful?

Read on to know the answer:

Personalisation:

Customers just love being valued. They love it when they are made to feel special And what better way to do that than personalizing their experience with your brand?

Leverage your customer loyalty programme to collect just the required amount of data. This data can then be used to understand customer behavior in great detail and hence implement effective, personalized discount strategies.

Communicate:

Your loyalty program is a big flop in the absence of any sort of communication. Therefore, a regular and well-strategized communication via e-mail campaigns, apps, social media etc. helps make your loyalty program effective and beneficial.

Don’t be pushy:

Being pushy with all your discounts, loyalty points, and other offerings are not going to help you in any case. In fact, it’s going to make the customers shy away from all your offerings.

In order to make your customer loyalty programme a success, it’s important that the programme concentrates on consumers’ rewards for interacting with your business rather than only focusing on their purchases.

Offer multiple routes for feedback:

Make sure that your loyalty programs offer multiple routes for customer feedback. Listening to your customers is the key to grow a successful loyalty program.

So, you need to consider whatever your customers have to say. Also, you can further make them feel valued by replying to all of their concerns.

Cater to mobile loyalty:

There’s a high probability that a majority of your customers are digitally savvy. All thanks to the mobile dominated era. So, it’s imperative that you cater to the growing mobile loyalty trend.

For this, you can make use of a number of apps. Also, if your business already uses a mobile payment platform, many of these are now integrating loyalty programs into their offerings.

Make use of experiential rewards:

The success of a customer loyalty program lies in the quality of bond that you develop with your customers. In order to develop these emotional, memorable connections, you need to provide such experiences t your customers that appeal to them emotionally.

These rewards may be in the form of an access to exclusive offers and events. As an added benefit, you may succeed in encouraging word of mouth marketing as customers tend to share their positive experiences with their contacts.