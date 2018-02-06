About The Event
StyleCracker Night Market Presented by Lingerie Shop.
Looking to discover the coolest fashion, lifestyle and beauty brands? The StyleCracker Night Market presented by Lingerie Shop offers an eclectic mix of talent curated from across the country! Shop the latest trends and update your wardrobe with unique, affordable buys, handpicked by celebrity stylists. From apparel to accessories, home décor to stationery products, we have it all, all under one roof. What’s more? Book a stylist at the event and get an instant make-over, absolutely free!
Apart from the fabulous shopping, indulge in eats and treats curated by Bombay Fusion Food Festival, participate in exciting workshops and dance your way into the weekend with live entertainment, DJ’s and lots more!
P.S Watch out for exciting giveaways, contests and prezzies, all weekend long!
USP’s for the SC Night Market Mumbai:
Personal Shoppers
Midnight Shopping
Unique Brands and Designers
Fashion Curated by Celebrity Stylists
Art Corner
Live Entertainment
Exciting Workshops
Over 100 Fashion, Lifestyle and Beauty Brands and Designer
Don’t forget to RSVP here, FREE ENTRY
RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/526160054409561/
Date: Sat 10th & Sun 11th February 2018
Venue: Second Enclosure| Mahalaxmi Racecourse
Timings: 2 pm to midnight
