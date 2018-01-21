Pune, 21st January 2018: Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad, in partnership with MIT School of Governance, conferred Odisha Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik with “Aadarsh Mukhyamantri Puraskar” (Ideal CM Award) in its 8th annual session in Pune today. The award was presented by Smt. Pratibha Devisingh Patil, former President of India in the presence of over 10,000 youth.

The Aadarsh Mukhyamantri Puraskar singles out the most ground breaking and high impact work done by Chief Ministers in their respective states.

On receiving the award Shri Naveen Patnaik said, “It is a great honour for us to be conferred with this award as it is the voice of the youth of India. Odisha’s transformation is a work-in-progress and I am joined in this mission by the 4.5cr people who make Odisha. We will continue our journey as we continue to grow, together.”

The CM told the assembled young minds that what took him from being a novice at politics to the longest serving Chief Minister is the resolve to bring about a change in the lives of people. He cited both Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King saying that at the core of good governance is, love for people. “If you love your people, you do not see the post you hold as a post, but as a means to serve the people. You do not see power as power, but as a means to transform the lives of people.”

Given an epithet of Mr. Clean for his drive against corruption and performance on the development front, Shri Naveen Patnaik’s govt. during its current tenure has been instrumental in changing the face of Odisha by creating a high impact in all core areas of the state including empowering the poor and women, health, education, industry & entrepreneurship, disaster management, agriculture and sports. More than 8 million people were lifted above the poverty line and the overall poverty decline at 25% is the highest in the country. Farmers saw their income doubled and the state hosted premier sporting tournaments in Asian Athletic Championship and World Hockey League in 2017. Odisha was declared the Champion State in Exports for 2017 with a 114% growth. The state has also has done ground breaking work in reducing the Infant Mortality Rate (IMR). In a recent landmark resolution the state became the first in providing land rights to slum dwellers.