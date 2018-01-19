19, January 2018: The Luxury Travel Awards is one of the prestigious honors to recognize outstanding service providers in the affluent travel and tourism market. Recently, Titanium Car Hire Company was awarded as the Best Luxury Car Hire Company in Europe. This recognition is being seen as a great achievement for the company’s excellent and dedicated car rentals to travelers visiting different locations across Europe.

According to the spokesperson of the company, they are highly delighted to receive this prestigious award and see it as an encouragement to cater to the clients with excellent car hire service in European countries like Germany, Italy, Spain and Switzerland. “The past few months have been very exciting for us with the Top 20 Supercar Blog award and then this Luxury Travel Guide Award, which adds to our reputation and credibility,” he states.

The spokesperson maintains that it was a moment of great pride for the officials of the company to share the limelight with other award winners of the luxury travel industry during the presentation ceremony in London’s Hilton Waldorf. He believes that Titanium got its recognition for maintaining a fleet of top of the line vehicles, including BMW, Mercedes, Ferrari, Rolls Royce and others. The Car Rental Company pays attention to the clients’ details and endeavors to meet their exacting standards. This is the reason why they are popular among travelers and tourists and has been chosen for the Best Luxury Car Hire Company Award.

With a mission of providing first rate luxury cars to all tourists visiting Europe, the car hire company assigns dedicated account managers to offer their clients all assistance twenty-four hours a day. “We allow clients to have all the fun and convenience of driving luxury cars without any hassles, even though they are in a new place,” the spokesperson states. To know more about their excellent luxury car hire services, one can visit the website https://titaniumluxuryhire.com.

About Titanium Luxury Hire Ltd

Titanium constitutes a team of car hire experts dedicated to sourcing the most prestigious luxury cars for clients to have the pleasure of driving a supercar, a luxury SUV or a classy cabriolet accompanied by the best customer service possible. The car rental company provides a first rate luxury car hire service to an extensive range of locations across Europe, including Italy, Spain, Germany and Switzerland.

