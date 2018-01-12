Dust control systems have been in use for several years; however, rising population and heavy industrialization are key factors that are boosting the dust suppression chemicals market. Dust suppression chemicals are garnering popularity due to several reasons such as rapid urbanization, emerging technologies in developing economies, and acknowledgement of dust control systems.

Dust suppression chemicals upgrade the safety, performance, and environmental conditions of industry operations. Dust suppressant chemicals have varied applications and can be employed at numerous locations, including, but no limited to, ports and terminals, aggregate operations, biomass power plants, coal-fired power plants, pulp and paper mills, cement plants, recycling facilities, refineries, waste transfer facilities, mines, pet coke power plants, and steel mills and coking facilities.

Dust suppression chemicals can be applied as dry powder or by mixing them with liquid dispersions and spraying them. Proper handling of the chemicals is required. Suspension of dust control chemicals is prepared by combining them with water-based polymer dispersions.

Typically, dust suppression chemicals are non-hazardous, aqueous dispersions, non-corrosive, and safe to be utilized for all equipment. Important characteristics of a good dust suppression chemical includes low ecological toxicity and environmental impact, easy usability, non-volatility and flammability, and quick drying time. Dyes and pigments are added in dust suppressant chemicals for color.

Based on applications in end-user industries, the dust suppression chemicals market can be segmented into construction, food & beverages, civil infrastructure, textile, paper and pulp, mining, electric utility, textiles, and others.

Some factors that are driving the global market for dust suppression chemicals are increasing awareness for the need of these products in the construction industry and smart investments in civil infrastructures.

Manufacturing of dust suppression chemicals includes special formulations and extensive tests, which enable them to tackle dust emission problems of mining and construction industries. These chemicals need to be prepared considering their environmental impact, safety issues, and health hazards.

Key factors that hamper the dust suppression chemicals market comprise lack of investments in R&D activities, high maintenance costs, low effectiveness of chemicals in particular terrain lands, and large amount of traffic. Dust suppressant chemicals need to comply with dust standards. Lack of proper handling systems for these chemicals resulting in severe health and environmental hazards can hinder the growth of dust suppressant chemicals market.

