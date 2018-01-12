“The Latest Research Report Biodiesel Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2026 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

As per the new study by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global market for biodiesel is likely to witness substantial growth, registering 6.9% CAGR between 2017 and 2026. By 2026 end, the global market for biodiesel is projected to bring in US$ 64,497.4 million revenue.

Global Biodiesel Market- Overview

Biodiesel obtained from non-mineral sources such as vegetable oil or animal fats is being used in standard diesel engines. Being a renewable source of energy, the government of various countries are working on introducing policies that promote the use and production of biodiesel and are also providing support for the research and development activities for production. Thus, driving the growth of biodiesel market. Biodiesel is used in both pure form and blended with petroleum diesel.

Moreover, the need to integrate renewable energy sources and depleting non-renewable energy sources are driving the demand for biodiesel. Currently, blended biodiesel is being used on a large scale in heavy-duty vehicles, especially in the U.S. Various methods are being used to produce biodiesel such as supercritical processes, common batch processes, ultrasonic methods and also microwave methods. Moreover, in terms of feedstock, waste vegetable oil is considered to be the best sources to produce biodiesel. However, current production of vegetable oil and animal fat is insufficient. Hence, there is a need for more feedstock to produce biodiesel in a large quantity.

Global Biodiesel Market- Research Methodology

The report has used both top-down and bottom-up approaches in order to estimate the market size of the global biodiesel market. The report provides in-depth analysis and forecast on various segments and regions. Market dynamics including drivers, trends, opportunities, and restraints have also been covered in the report. The research study involved primary and secondary research to identify market opportunities and collect information on all the major factors in the biodiesel market. The report also provides extensive interviews and analysis of all the opinions offered by the primary respondents. Meanwhile, the information obtained through secondary resources is validated through crosscheck with various data sources.

The report offers Porter’s five force analysis, SWOT analysis as well as market attractiveness analysis. Impact analysis of the weighted average model based on growth drivers is also provided in the report. Estimated market share, revenue, year-on-year growth, CAGR, is offered in the report to understand market growth and to identify right growth opportunities in the global biodiesel market. Absolute dollar opportunity is also given in the report as it the most important factor in analyzing opportunities for manufacturers and identify potential resources from delivery and sales perspective.

The competitive landscape in the report offers detailed profiles of the companies operating in the global biodiesel market. It also provides a financial overview, long-term and short-term strategies, new product launches by the companies. This helps businesses to plan new strategies in order to gain a competitive edge.

Global Biodiesel Market- Market Segmentation

The global biodiesel market is segmented based on feedstock type, application, and region. Feedstock type covered in the report is segmented into soybean oil, distillers corn oil, canola oil, yellow grease, and animal fats. On the basis of application, the global biodiesel market is segmented into fuel, agriculture, power generation, and others.

The global biodiesel market is segmented on the basis of the region which includes Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), North America, Japan, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The research report includes regional trends contributing to the growth of the market.

Global Biodiesel Market- Competitive Landscape

The research report offers information on the major companies operating in the global biodiesel market such as TerraVia Holdings, Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Wilmar International Limited, Bunge Limited, Louis Dreyfus, Royal Dutch Shell plc., Ineos Group, Mitsui, and Solvay SA. The report has evaluated companies on various parameters including product portfolio, company overview, financial overview, key strategies, and new developments.

View Sample PDF @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/139163/biodiesel-global-industry-analysis-market-research-reports.pdf

