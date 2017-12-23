The global low power wide area network is expected to rise at a CAGR of 90% during the forecast period.

Low power wide area network is extensively used to facilitate long distance communication at low data rate. It consumes very less power as compared to the conventional cellular systems. LPWANs are used in latest smart technologies such as smart waste management, smart building, smart parking and others. Low power wide area network offers several advantages such as security, reliability, low power consumption, scalability etc. Due to this, many key market players such as Cisco, Huawei etc. are already deploying this technology in to deliver the best connectivity services to public and private sectors. Further advancement in the low power wide area network is expected to contribute a CAGR of about 90% by2023. For instance: Cisco aimed to facilitate rapid development of Internet of Thing through low power wide area network. Similarly, Huawei technologies bought Neul for $25 million in 2014, thereby utilizing its technology to develop 3GPP standard for IoT communication, termed as Narrow Band IoT. Thus the increasing development of low power wide area network technology is expected to escalate the demand for connectivity over long distances. Furthermore, embedded system and interconnected devices have different properties and thus have different network requirements than smartphones, laptops and tablets. Therefore Bluetooth, WLAN etc. cannot be used to connect these device. So embedded system and interconnected devices are connected via LPWAN. This has led to the increased demand for LPWAN technology as it allows small packets of data to be transmitted across license free bands.

Deployment of intelligent devices and technology has led to large opportunities for LPWAN

Intelligent devices are those devices which have the capability to utilize their own computing intelligence and take their own decisions according to any situation. These devices consist of sensors which facilitate traffic flow control, pacemakers embedded in patient’s heart that alert the surgeons about any risks before it turns out to be fatal, sensors in soil help to know when the soil will be fertile and many more applications. These intelligent devices have greatly influenced the human society and minimized the burden of human beings. In order to encourage the upliftment of this emerging technology, government of different countries such as U.S., India, China etc. have provided funding to companies for the development of LPWAN. For Instance: Mythic launched a chip and software in 2017 that would provide computer vision and voice control to any device. For this innovation, Mythic raised a funding of $2.5 million from government grants. Intelligent devices are extensively used in healthcare, analytics, security, enterprises etc. For example: The intelligent asthma management kit would enable regular monitoring and checkup of asthma patients .In Feb 2017, Google invented smart contact lenses for diabetes patients which would measure the glucose level through the composition of their tears. Furthermore, Xavier, an intelligent device would be able to monitor vehicle’s both inner and outer environment and analyze the driver’s mindset. Moreover, in June 2017, Alexa invented a powered Airbot which provides travel info, scans tickets, and even provides assistance in case if a passenger is lost.

Low cost of LPWAN – Growth promoter

The major advantage of low power wide area network technology is its cost effectiveness and high throughput. Low power wide area network facilitates suitable unlicensed spectrum. IoT devices have been developed around leading telephone technologies such as GSM technologies which include GPRS, 3G and LTE. Weightless technology is a low cost technology which is extensively used to operate across different spectrums including license exempt spectrum. Weightless technologies are typically used in sub GHz frequencies. Sub divisions of weightless technology includes Weightless-N and Weightless-P which are deployed in Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) bands. Although, battery powered LPWAN devices are very cost effective. Thus they are not used in systems which require a LPWAN connection to the grid. The battery life is measured in years that mean less expenditure on scheduled maintenance. Due to cost effectiveness of low power wide area network, there is a great demand for LPWAN coverage in UK. UK network requires about 6,000 base stations in order to provide adequate coverage. Furthermore, the hardware cost for the LPWAN base station might will be approximately $3000per base station, ancillary equipment would cost $2300 and $ 6000 for site engineering. Other rental expenditure for LPWAN will be approx. $3000 per year, Hence the hardware cost of LPWAN is almost irrelevant. Therefore, the cost effectiveness of the LPWAN will contribute significantly to the growth of global LPWAN market.

