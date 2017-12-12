Perfect Harmony

When everything comes together “just so”, when all is right with the world, the condition is judged to be “harmonious”. Pen manufacturer Montegrappa has used this observation as the focal point for its new, entry-level writing instrument. Called “Armonia”, acknowledging its Italian roots, the pen embodies all that represents a perfect marriage of form and function … with flair.

Armonia is a slim design of medium length, enabling it to suit the hands of both male and female owners. It also imparts a degree of subtlety and discretion, the pen encouraging the words that flow from it to do all the speaking. And while it is an affordable writing tool, it is also purely a product of Montegrappa, with cleanly-shaped barrel and cap in shiny, pitch-black resin and stainless steel trim.

Despite the simplicity, Armonia is rich in detail. Its embellishments include a circumferential band around the lower section of the cap, which is engraved with the “Montegrappa” signature. The cap is also adorned with the brand’s 1912 symbol. Its pocket clip is sinuous, ending in the company’s rolling-ball that ensures smooth ingress and egress from a pocket.

Armonia is designed to serve all manner of writer, and is thus available in the three formats of fountain pen, rollerball and ballpoint, as preferred by the user. The fountain pen can employ both converter and cartridge filling systems. Its nib is enriched with a Greek fret etching and is offered in Fine, Medium and Broad writing grades.

Harmony is the blending of complementary voices, notes or tones. It also describes the “chemistry” between simpatico human beings. Montegrappa presents Armonia as the ideal “first pen’, the perfect gift for the graduate, the student, newlyweds or anyone embarking on another chapter in life’s journey.