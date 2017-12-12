Market Synopsis of Vertical Garden Construction Market

A vertical garden is a garden that grows vertically using a support system. This technique can be used to create living screens of flowers and even vegetables. The market is driven by the environment safety initiatives taken up by various government and non-government institutions across the globe. Furthermore the increased aesthetic values among the end-users along with the growth in construction in developing economies have augmented the demand for such vertical garden construction. The popularity of such gardens have gone up due to limited space, increase in number of high rise buildings and the need to boost the aesthetic appeal of the property.

The market has been segmented on the basis of type into indoor vertical garden wall and outdoor vertical garden walls. The indoor wall has gained popularity in last many years due to the changing consumer preferences and including gardens in the construction without utilizing much of horizontal space. The global vertical garden construction market is expected to grow at approximately 7% CAGR during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis of Global Vertical Garden Construction Market

APAC is expected to lead the market with the largest market share and fastest growing market. The region has witnessed growth in building & construction activities along with emphasis on green construction practices. This has fueled the growth of the vertical garden construction market. Also, due to rapid urbanization and increasing disposable income in the APAC countries, there is seen an increase in the aesthetic values in construction.

Key Players

The key players of global vertical garden construction market report include- LiveWall, LLC, Sempergreen BV, The Greenwall Company, ZTC International Landscape Solutions (P) Ltd., Rentokil Initial plc, American Hydrotech, Inc., ANS Group Global Ltd, Biotecture Ltd., Elmich Australia, and Fytogreen Australia.

The report for Global Vertical Garden Construction Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

