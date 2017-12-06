Andaman is known as a land of beaches and one of the most exotic destinations for tourists. People come from different cities just to see the emerald beauty of this capital. Andaman is known for its beaches and some places as it is the historic destination. Lush Green forest, crystal clear water, alluring Sky are the key features of this place. Andaman is a capital of India situated in the Bay of Bengal. The place of beaches comprises of many exotic sea destinations like North Bay islands which is one of the most visited islands in port Blair famous for its sea walk adventure. People who come to port Blair attend this place for a thrilling adventure like underwater activities. You can discover the alluring view of marine diversity.

Another destination in Port Blair like Cellular jail which is one of the most attractive places for tourists. It is one of the finest places where you can collect the history of freedom fighters. Places like Rajiv Gandhi water sports complex famous for water sports and adventure like Parasailing, sailboats, water skiing etc. it is one of the worthwhile destinations for adventure seekers. Samudrika Marine museum Is known for its marine ecology which is run by the Indian Navy. Another striking place for tourists is Chatham Sawmill which is one of the oldest and biggest Mills in Port Blair and connected via bridge to Port Blair city. So plan your tour with family and partner and yet dwells in the beauty of this island city “Port Blair”.