New Delhi, 2nd December, 2017: Located in Ramgarh amidst the mighty Kumaon Himalayas, Suvaasa Resort is making its debut in Uttarakhand. The beautiful picturesque hills, chirping birds and swaying pine trees make this resort an ideal holiday retreat. Derived from the Sanskrit word ‘Suvaasa’, meaning ‘beautiful dwelling’, it was founded by Mr. Jaideep Singh Rathore. The fact that Ramgarh is a relatively unexplored tourist area is what makes it a dream come true for travellers.

Situated right in the lap of Mother Nature, Ramgarh is famous for its beautiful orchards &known as the Fruit basket of India, Nathuakhan, the captivating village hamlet, and Mukhteshwar, the well-known hill shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva. But that’s not all! Suvaasa Resort has a number of interesting facilities and amenities to offer to its guests.

Wake up to a beautiful morning and get set for a piping hot sumptuous meal at Spice Curry, their Indian

Restaurant or enjoy your morning hot cuppa at the Italian roof top café -Tamino. Suvaasa Resort has a plethora of options for its guests to let their hair down – terrain biking, trekking, paragliding and an excursion to the local fruit orchards, visit nearby Mahadevi Varma Sanghralya or trek to Rabindra Top. The resort provides its visitors with transportation facilities too. For those who want to spend their day in seclusion, the resort has a library, which boasts of a rich collection of books or you could simply relax by the cozy fireplace of the lobby proffering beautiful views. The famous tourist destinations like Nainital, bhimtal and Kainchi dhamare just 40 mins drive from the resort and mukteshwar dham is just 30 mins away!

The resort is ideal for those looking for peace and serenity and at the same time accessible to most tourist locales.

This unmatched location is idyllic for all its visitors. As Mr. Jaideep Rathore, Founder, Suvaasa Resort, says: “The Suvaasa family believes in setting the bar high for the hospitality industry in Ramgarh. We want to be the pioneers of fine dining and the best services in this hitherto unexplored territory. Offering tranquility in the very lap of nature, Suvaasa is the sanctuary of peace and unparalleled luxury for all those looking for a refreshing break from the brouhaha of their lives. Taking a cue from the global concern about the need to preserve the environment, we have ensured that the Resort is in perfect harmony with nature and has been designed in such a way that it conserves nature. All in all, Suvaasa is the ideal holiday destination that will give you a warm welcome and all the comforts that you need to make your stay comfortable and pleasant”.

Ms. Divya, Managing Director, Suvaasa Resort, believes: “We, at Suvaasa, want to create a world influenced by exclusive personalities and passions, to offer hospitality in unique places. To begin our adventure, we chose the uncharted terrain of Ramgarh for our debut. This peaceful and serene place offers our guests relaxation and rejuvenation with unsurpassed luxury and comfort amidst nature.

While protecting & preserving our surroundings has been among the top of our priorities, we have ensured that our guests get a taste of the best of comforts and facilities that is in sync with the very needs of the ecosystem and sustainable in the long run. We take great pride in the fact that most of the greens, the fruit-bearing trees and deodars were kept intact during the construction of our resort. Mother Nature has abundant to offer and this bounty can be witnessed once you are in Suvaasa, the heavenly paradise festooned amidst fruit laden trees, wild roses and beautiful daisies.”

We offer our guests:

# The Resort: Has 11 rooms and other facilities to suit different requirements

# The exclusives: Are independent bungalows more than 100 yrs old equipped with modern facilities.

All in all, Suvaasa is the best holiday destination with a diverse array of amenities and services that will keep you engrossed and give you innumerable blissful memories and anecdotes to cherish for a long time to come.

