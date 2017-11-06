According to a new report Global Farm Management Software Market, published by KBV research, the Global Farm Management Software Market size is expected to reach $1.9 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 14% CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Local/ Web Based Farm Management Software Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 10.5 % during the forecast period.

The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.3% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Cloud Based Farm Management Software Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 20.7% during (2017 – 2023).

Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Iteris, Inc. and Gea Group AG are the forerunners in the Farm Management Software market.

KBV Cardinal Matrix – Global Farm Management Software Market

Farm Management Software Market

Source: KBV Research Analysis

The Precision Farming market holds the largest market share in Global Farm Management Software Market by Agriculture Type in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Fish Farming market is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.4% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Smart Greenhouse Farming market would garner market size of $298.6 million by 2023.

The System Integrators market holds the largest market share in Global Farm Management Software Market by Service Provider in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 12.3 % during the forecast period. The Managed Service Providers market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.7% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Assisted Professional Service Providers market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 15.7% during (2017 – 2023).

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Farm Management Software Market have been discussed in the report with the competition analysis and the elaborated company profiles of Deere & Company, Trimble, Inc., Agjunction, Inc., Raven Industries, Inc., Iteris, Inc., Topcon Corporation (Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc.), Monsanto (The Climate Corporation), SST Software, Gea Group AG, and Tetra Laval group (DeLaval).

Full report – https://kbvresearch.com/farm-management-software-market/

Global Farm Management Software Market Segmentation

By Delivery Model

Local/ Web Based

Cloud Based

PaaS

SaaS

By Agriculture Type

Precision Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Fish Farming

Smart Greenhouse Farming

Others

By Service Provider

System Integrators

Managed Service Providers

Assisted Professional Service Providers

Connectivity Service Providers

Maintenance

Upgradation, & Support Service Providers

By Geography

North America Farm Management Software Market

US Farm Management Software Market Size

Canada Farm Management Software Market Size

Mexico Farm Management Software Market Size

Rest of North America Farm Management Software Market Size

Europe Farm Management Software Market

Germany Farm Management Software Market

UK Farm Management Software Market

France Farm Management Software Market

Russia Farm Management Software Market

Spain Farm Management Software Market

Italy Farm Management Software Market

Rest of Europe Farm Management Software Market

Asia Pacific Farm Management Software Market

China Farm Management Software Market

Japan Farm Management Software Market

India Farm Management Software Market

South Korea Farm Management Software Market

Singapore Farm Management Software Market

Malaysia Farm Management Software Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Farm Management Software Market

LAMEA Farm Management Software Market

Brazil Farm Management Software Market

Argentina Farm Management Software Market

UAE Farm Management Software Market

Saudi Arabia Farm Management Software Market

South Africa Farm Management Software Market

Nigeria Farm Management Software Market

Rest of LAMEA Farm Management Software Market

Companies Profiled

Trimble, Inc.

Agjunction, Inc.

Raven Industries, Inc.

Iteris, Inc.

Topcon Corporation (Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc.)

Monsanto (The Climate Corporation)

SST Software

Gea Group AG

Tetra Laval group (DeLaval)

Deere & Company

Unique Offerings from KBV Research

Exhaustive coverage of Global Farm Management Software Market Size

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Related Reports:

North America Farm Management Software Market (2017-2023)

Europe Farm Management Software Market (2017-2023)

Asia Pacific Farm Management Software Market (2017-2023)

LAMEA Farm Management Software Market (2017-2023)