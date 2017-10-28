Experience a night of thrills with party-goers at Mostly Grills Restaurant from 30th October 2017 to 1st November, 2017. Halloween Night combines elements of a lavish exclusive Luxury hotel experience, and the terror and chills of a haunted house. The moment you enter Mostly Grill restaurant you will be directed to the rooftop restaurant with complete airport view, which has been transformed into an abandoned hotel run by Zoombies. Live Band, Hotel staffs everyone will be into special Halloween uniforms and Halloween make up to take your breath away.

Special Halloween menu and Beverage menu is designed by the Chef such as Devil in Angels disguise (Old monk, Cinnamon syrup, Egg white, Apple soda), Zombie Antidote (Bacardi, Campari, Orange Juice), The Wrong Turn (Cranberry, Peach Apricot, Lime Juice), Spooky Violet (Pineapple Juice, Blackcurrant, Vanilla Ice cream) etc.

Date: 30th October, 2017 to 1st November 2017

Time: 04:00 PM to 1:00 AM Halloween Menu

Reservations: Mostly Grills, The Orchid Hotel, 70/c, Nehru Road, Adjacent to Domestic Airport, Vile Parle (E), Mumbai – 400099.

Call: 022-26164000 | 8433959703 Visit: www.orchidhotel.com