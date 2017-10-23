Mumbai, India; 23, October 2017: WEH Ventures and Unity are jointly hosting an Investor Pitchroom at Unite 2017, a premier conference for stakeholders in the gaming and AR/VR ecosystem. This Pitchroom is aimed at creating funding opportunities for Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) technology based start-ups and entrepreneurs. The event will be organized on November 9th, 2017 in Hyderabad where start-ups will have an opportunity to get in front of early stage investors for their funding prospects. The application deadline, to be part of this Pitch Room, is October 20, 2017.

According to Deepak Gupta, the Founding Partner of WEH Ventures, “Pitch Room is aimed at identifying top emerging VR/AR startups in the areas of alternate, reality, gaming and enterprise simulation. We are trying to create an opportunity for startups to pitch their ideas before top early stage investors and industry experts and move closer to getting funding.”

VR (Virtual Reality) and AR (Augmented Reality) and the overall mixed reality space have been on the radar of many over the past three years. Some landmark developments in the sector include Facebook’s acquisition of Oculus (March 14), Hololens launch (March 16), MagicLeap’s $500M round (Oct 14) and Playstation VR launch (Oct 16) followed by crossing a million units (June 17). The sector is still in an early phase of development in India and globally- though in the past year or so some startups in India have got early stage funding. The use cases are also expanding from what was traditionally a medium for brand experiences and advertising to a wider set across industrial, real-estate, healthcare and many more.

The next twelve to twenty-four months will likely see the emergence of startups taking leadership positions in their domains. Accordingly, it is pertinent to provide visibility and funding support to promising startups in the VR/AR space. WEH Ventures and Unity are inviting all startups, working in the field of Alternate Reality, VR Gaming and Enterprise VR Simulation to apply to explore the funding opportunities.

About Unity3D – Leading the XR Revolution:

Unity is the most widely used VR development platform, and whether it’s VR, AR, or MR, you can count on Unity’s highly optimized rendering pipeline and the rapid iteration capabilities of our Editor to make your XR creative vision a reality.

WEH Ventures:

WEH Ventures is a seed-stage venture fund looking to back founders in exciting new areas. Some of our focus areas are VR/AR and the fast changing digital content landscape in India. The team at WEH has vast experience in venture investing with multiple successful exits to its name.

