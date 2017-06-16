Entertainment is essential for everyone. The people all across the world have several means to have entertainment and the television is one of them. It is used for watching news, movies & video songs and availing knowledge through educational channels.

In today’s world, a television is nothing more than a box without having a DTH or Direct to Home service connection. All the DTH connections are prepaid and hence, you have to recharge it to keep your television watch going on. You know our life houses several conditions and there are times (especially at night or bad weather days) when it is hard for you to get your DTH recharged, as you can’t go out of your home at that time.

By keeping the scenario in mind, rechargeADDA offers Online DTH Recharge service without taking any extra charge. To avail this service, you just need to have a PC, laptop, tablet or Smartphone connected with the Internet. In addition, you should have any one of credit card, debit card, net banking, mobile banking or digital wallet to make the payment in the process of your DTH recharge.

To execute out your DTH recharge online, you need to log onto rechargeADDA’s site or app and go to DTH recharge option. Thereafter, you have to enter the number, select the operator, enter recharge amount and click on Proceed to Recharge. Next, you have to select the payment option to complete the process. Doing it at rechargeADDA is convenient, user-friendly and the service is available 24x7x365.

Online DTH recharge at rechargeADDA enables you to execute out the process without going outside. You can do it as per your need, convenience, and comfort. The management at rechargeADDA has made it easy for you to do it. Enjoy recharging your DTH with rechargeADDA. The available recharge services are as follows:

Dish TV Online Recharge

Reliance Big TV Recharge

Airtel Digital TV Recharge

Tata Sky DTH Recharge

Videocon Online DTH Recharge