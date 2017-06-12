Preparations for the largest World exhibition of contemporary Surrealism art in Europe have begun. September 17th of 2017 will host a new edition of the International Surrealism Now at the Multimedia P.O.R.O.S. Museum, in the village of Condeixa-a-Nova, in Portugal.

International Surrealism Now began in Coimbra in 2010, where a first major exhibition took place, organized by the Bissaya Barreto Foundation and conceived by Santiago Ribeiro.

The exhibition is composed of works of drawing, painting, photography, sculpture and digital art.

International Surrealism Now is a project by Santiago Ribeiro, Portuguese surrealist painter, who has been dedicated to promoting the Surrealism of the 21st century, through exhibitions held in various parts of the world: Berlin, Moscow, Dallas, Los Angeles, Mississippi, Warsaw, Nantes, Paris, Florence, Madrid, Granada, Barcelona, Lisbon, Belgrade, Monte Negro, Romania, Japan and Brazil. Surrealism now is the union of visionary, surrealist, abstract, fantastic realism art movements.

Currently, participating in the International Surrealism Now 105 artists from 48 countries: Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Spain, USA, Philippines, Finland, France, Holland, Indonesia, England, Iran, Iceland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, New Zealand, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovenia, Ukraine, Vietnam.

Artists:

Achraf Baznani, Morocco / Agim Meta, Spain / Aissa Mammasse, Algeria / Alvaro Mejias, Venezuela /Ana Araújo, Portugal / Ana Neamu, Romania / Ana Pilar Morales, Spain / Anna Plavinskaya, Russian / US / Andrew Baines, Australia / Asier Guerrero Rico (Dio), Spain / Brigid Marlin, UK / Bien Banez, Philippines / Can Emed, Turkey / Cătălin Precup, Romania / Cristian Townsend, Australia / Conor Walton, Ireland / Cynthia Tom, China-USA / Dag Samsund, Denmark / Daila Lupo, Italy / Dan Neamu, Romania / Daniel Chirac, Romania / Daniel Hanequand, Canada / Daniele Gori, Italy / Delphine Cencig, France / Dean Fleming, USA / Domen Lo, Slovenia / Edgar Invoker, Russia / Efrat Cybulkiewicz, Venezuela / Egill Eibsen, Iceland / Erik Heyninck, Belgium / Ettore Aldo Del Vigo, Italy / Farhad Jafari, Iran / France Garrido, USA / Francisco Urbano, Portugal / Graça Bordalo Pinheiro, Portugal / Graszka Paulska, Poland / Gromyko Semper, Philippines / Gyuri Lohmuller, Romania / Hector Pineda, Mexico / Hector Toro, Colombia / Henrietta Kozica, Sweden / Hugues Gillet, France / Isabel Meyrelles, Portugal / Iwasaki Nagi, Japan / James Skelton, UK / Jay Garfinkle, USA / Jay Paul Vonkoffler, American-Argentine / Jimah St, Nigeria / João Duarte, Portugal / Joe MacGown, USA / Keith Wigdor, USA / Leo Wijnhoven, Netherlands / Leo Plaw, Germany / Liba WS, France / Lubomír Štícha, Republic Czech / Ludgero Rolo, Portugal / Lv Shang, China / Maciej Hoffman, Poland / Magi Calhoun, USA / Marnie Pitts, UK / Maria Aristova, Russia / Mario Devcic, Croatia / Martina Hoffman, Germany / Mathias Böhm, Germany / Mehriban Efendi, Azerbaijan / Naiker Roman, Cuba-Spain / Nazareno Stanislau, Brazil / Nikolina Petolas, Croatia / Nipon Jungkina, Thailand / Octavian Florescu, Canada / Oleg Korolev, Russia / Olesya Novik, Russia / Olga Caldas, France / Olga Spiegel, USA / Oshi Rabin, American-Israeli / Otto Rapp, Austria / Paula Rosa, Portugal / Paulo Cunha, Canada / Pedro Diaz Cartes, Chile / Penny Golledge, UK / Philippe Pelletier, France / Ruben Cukier, Argentine-Israeli / Rudolf Boelee, New Zealand / Sabina Nore, Austria / Saim Ghazi, Pakistan / Sampo Kaikkonen, Finland / Santiago Ribeiro, Portugal / Sergey Tyukanov, Russia / Shahla Rosa, USA / Shoji Tanaka, Japan / Shan Zhulan, China / Sio Shisio, Indonesia / Slavko Krunic, Serbia / Snežana Petrović, Serbia / Sônia Menna Barreto , Brazil / Steve Smith, USA / Stuart Griggs, UK / Svetlana Kislyachenko, Ukraine / Tatomir Pitariu, USA / Ton Haring, Netherlands / Victor Lages, Portugal / Vu Huyen Thuong, Vietnam / Yamal Din, Morocco-Spain / Yuri Tsvetaev, Russia / Zoltan Ducsai, Hungary / Zoran Velimanovic, Serbia.

SOURCE: International Surrealism Now