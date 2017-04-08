To begin with, the report defines the Silicon Photonics market and segments it based on the most important dynamics, such as applications, geographical/regional markets, and competitive scenario. Furthermore Silicon Photonics market report provides detail analysis, forecast, Size, share, outlook, current trends, market demand, market growth. Macroeconomic and microeconomic factors environments that currently prevail and also those that are projected to emerge are covered in this report.
Silicon photonics is the study and application of photonic systems which use silicon as an optical medium.The silicon is usually patterned with sub-micrometre precision, into microphotonic components.These operate in the infrared, most commonly at the 1.55 micrometre wavelength used by most fiber optic telecommunication systems.[6] The silicon typically lies on top of a layer of silica in what (by analogy with a similar construction in microelectronics) is known as silicon on insulator (SOI).
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Silicon Photonics in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Mellanox technologies
Intel Corporation
Luxtera Inc
IBM Corporation
Molex Inc
Cisco Systems
Hamamatsu Photonics
STMicroelectronics
Infinera Corporation
Finisar Corporation
DAS Photonics
Aurrion Inc.
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Optical Waveguides
Optical Modulators
Photodetectors
Wavelength-Division Multiplexing (WDM) Filters
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
IT & Telecommunications
Consumer Electronics
Healthcare & Life Sciences
Defense and Security
Commercial
Others
