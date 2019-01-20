DJ Lazy K Features Wayne Dreadski on Dope Mix Vol 209

Wayne Dreadski’s song “Lust” is going viral and being featured on popular mixtapes and official mixtape sites like www.LiveMixTapes.com. Because of the quality/popularity of the song, “Lust” has now been featured on Dope Mix 209 by Lazy K, the hottest working female DJ in the hip hop world.

DJ Lazy K is known as one of the most respected female DJs to break out of the streets of NYC. She has worked with rappers Max B, Waka Flocka Flame, Wayne Dreadski, French Montana, Wu Tang Clan, Jay-Z, Dipset, and so many more. DJ Lazy K changed the mixtape game with little support.

Played endlessly until you know every skip, crackle and pause, a mixtape may get lost, but the songs on it are never really forgotten and instantly transport you to the time, place and person who made it. Wayne Dreadski’s “Lust” will forever be in the minds of music lovers. Without a doubt, he has delivered a great record worthy of appraisal.

“Lust” by Wayne Dreadski is a tremendous song. It has one of the most gripping and chilling lyrics in a song ever. Wayne Dreadski’s passion and dedication bleeds into his lyrics and they suck you into the fact he is a lyrical genius and a vocal master. This song will forever be etched into your psyche.

Currently, Livemixtapes DJs are reaching out to Wayne Dreadski to feature his music. With an outstanding talent, Wayne’s credibility is based on his ability to be genuine. Throughout the course of his musical career, he has won over the hearts of music lovers from all walks of life; performing at a variety of venues, making loads of public appearances, all the while recording new music.

Music fans, industry professionals and others are excited Wayne Dreadski is on popular DJs’ mixtapes. Wayne is an artist you should look out for and has promised to relentlessly provide the music industry with ever interesting hit tracks. He is just getting started when it comes to making incredible music, and fans can expect a lot more from him.

About Wayne Dreadski

Wayne Dreadski is an indie artist who is releasing music via Concrete Music Management.

Wayne is gradually building up a dedicated following. He keeps pushing the boundaries in 2019, and is slowly taking a more traditional path toward the limelight. Wayne Dreadski is an artist to keep an eye on. You can follow him on social media at:

Social Media Instagram: @theyoungdread

Social Media Twitter: @theyoungdread

Media Contact

Concrete Music Entertainment

(404)941-5721 (office)

(404)437-3237 (cell)

Email Address: musicgrowthhacking@gmail.com