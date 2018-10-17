Endpoint Detection and Response Market 2017-2023 – Sales Revenue, Grow Pricing and Industry Growth Analysis

Market Scenario:

End Point Detection and Response Market is an emerging technology in the digital world which facilitates the constant supervisory, monitoring and counterfeit from advanced threats. It is generally sub categorized into endpoint security technique which plays a distinct role from other end point technology platforms such as antimalware and antivirus.

The EDR platforms are generally enforced into different end point terminal such as workstations, mobile devices, servers, point of sale terminals and others. With the increase in disposable income, there is a surging demand for highly secured mobile devices to keep the data highly confidential which is anticipated to drive the endpoint detection system market over the forecast period.

With the advent of technology, there is a rise in demand for the advanced endpoint especially with the increase in a number of mobile threats. As a number of business enterprises are heavily relying on mobile devices and electronic gadgets and laptops for the business communication, an integrated security solution is not enough for securing the business facility. This EDR system is largely accepted in different verticals such as banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), IT and telecom, government & public utilities, aerospace & defense, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, and others. With the increase in online transaction in the commercial sector, BFSI sector is anticipated to show tremendous growth over the forecast period. However, the lack of technological awareness of EDR system is presumed to be a constraining factor for the EDR market over the forecast period.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Key Players:

Market research future identifies some of the key players of end point detection and response market are Symantec Corporation (U.S.), Digital Guardian (U.S.), EMC Corporation (U.S.), Guidance Software, Inc. (U.S.), McAfee (U.S.), RSA Security (U.S.), FireEye, Inc. (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Tripwire, Inc. (U.S.), Carbon Black, Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Cybereason Inc. (U.S.), Bromium Inc. (U.S.) and CrowdStrike, Inc. (U.S.).

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the Endpoint Detection and Response is segmented into four different regions namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

North America is presumed to be the dominating region in endpoint detection and response market. The U.S. and Canada are the leading countries in this region. This is due to increased investment in research & development to enhance the existing technique. Furthermore, Europe is anticipated to have substantial growth over the forecast period. The countries such as Germany, France, and the U.K are leading in the region. This is attributed to the increased adoption of data security measures associated with a large number of companies involved in research projects which is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Segmentation:

Based on component, the endpoint detection and response market is sub-categorized into solutions and service. The service sub-segment comprised of professional and managed services. The professional services is divided into implementation, consulting services, training & education, support & maintenance. Furthermore, the enforcement segment is comprised of workstations, mobile devices, servers, point of sale terminals, and others.

The deployment segment is sub divided into on-premise, cloud, and hybrid. On the basis of organization, the endpoint detection and response system is segmented into small and medium enterprise and large enterprise.

On the basis of end user segment, the endpoint detection and response is segregated into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), IT and telecom, government & public utilities, aerospace & defense, manufacturing, healthcare, retail and others

According to Market Research Future analysis, end point detection and response market has been valued at approximately USD 3.41 billion growing with a 26% CAGR during forecast period 2017-2023.

