ANPR System Market 2025 Research Report In-Depth Analysis by Current Trends, High Demand and Risk

21th September, 2018- ANPR System Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. ANPR is abbreviated as Automatic Number Plate Recognition. ANPR is also known as Automatic Vehicle Identification (AVI), Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR), Car Plate Recognition (CPR), or License Plate Recognition (LPR). A technology uses optical character recognition to read the license plate or registration number on vehicles. The system is exclusively used with either, closed-circuit television or road-rule enforcement cameras. ANPR System Industry is segmented based on type, component, applications, and region. Types such as Portable ANPR Systems, Fixed ANPR Systems, and Mobile ANPR Systems classify ANPR System Industry.

The fixed ANPR systems segment accounts the largest market shares of ANPR System Market and is estimated to lead the overall market in the upcoming years. This is mainly due to the rising demand for ANPR systems for monitoring traffic and collecting data in private and parking spaces, highways, tunnels, and bridges. On the other hand, mobile ANPR systems segment is estimated to grow at highest CAGR in the upcoming years. The reason being, exclusively preferred by police and law enforcement agencies.

A Component such as Triggers, ANPR Cameras, Frame Grabbers, ANPR Software, and others classify ANPR System Market. ANPR segment accounts the largest market shares of ANPR System Industry and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason being, rising demand for cameras for traffic management and law enforcement. On the other hand, ANPR Software segment estimated to grow at highest CAGR in the upcoming years as, increasing incidents of vehicle thefts and growing criminal activities.

Applications into Access Control, Traffic Management, Parking Management, Law Enforcement, Electronic Toll Collection, Security and Surveillance, and others classify ANPR System Market. The traffic management segment accounts for the largest market share of ANPR System Industry. The reason being, high demand for ANPR systems in urban areas due to high traffic congestion. Followed by Electronic toll collection, due to the growing adoption of vehicles and strict government policy by many countries.

Major Table Of Contents:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Analysis ANPR System Market Analysis By Regulatory ANPR System Market Analysis By Service Type ANPR System Market Analysis By Equipment Type ANPR System Market Analysis By Service Contract ANPR System Market Analysis By Service Provider ANPR System Market Analysis By End-User ANPR System Market Analysis By Geography Competitive Landscape Of The ANPR System Companies Company Profiles Of The ANPR System Industry

