To protect your brand and build a genuine future, Corvus Global Events invites you to Pharma Security Asia 2019 conference to be held on 19th and 20th February 2019 at Singapore – Anti-Counterfeiting, Drug Serialization and Supply-Chain Security Conference, which will have Pharma industry experts sharing various challenges faced, new strategies, case studies and use of innovative ideas and the conference will also offer opportunities to encourage partnerships and collaborations.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

• Understanding and meeting the needs of DSCSA, EU FMD and other global regulations

• Synchrony of the Pharma Industry and professional bodies against counterfeiting

• Tackling pharmaceutical crime – initiatives at multinational, EU and national level

• IP and regulatory enforcement

• Strategies for public awareness and patient protection

• Best practices to protect your brand

• The role of the Internet in aiding the counterfeiters – How to overcome the situation?

• Common Logo initiative in the EU for online pharmacies

• Brand Protection & Securing supply chain integrity

• End to End supply chain visibility

• Developing a sustainable Serialization strategy

• Global enterprise level solutions for anti-counterfeiting

• Integration of track & trace solutions in production and supply chain

• Smart Packaging, Labeling, Artwork, Warehouse & Logistics

• Effective Authentication Technologies

• Best selection of tamper-evident features

• Developing a RMP for your supply chain to protect your Brand, Product and Patient Safety

• Measuring the Effectiveness of a Good Quality System through frequent external and internal audits

• Debating the use and implementation of serialization, barcoding, and RFID

• Serialization Data and Analytics driven approach to increase supply chain agility

• Cloud-based technology complement big data solutions in monitoring and improving supply chain processes

• The need to understand and adopt new technologies like IoT, Analytics, Block chain, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence

• Case study: How companies are structuring their counterfeiting efforts and departments?