Vibration Monitoring Market Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis 2018

Market Highlights:

The study reveals that the Vibration Monitoring is trending in North America region. The global Vibration Monitoring market is expected to witness a high growth in the coming years. Moreover, the vibration monitoring system integrated with microprocessor which provide the monitoring of vibration levels in number of machines. Moreover, the Vibration Monitoring Market has huge potential in forecast years due to the electronic vibration monitoring the online vibration condition of machines and equipment.

The study indicates that the vibration analysis can also detect the misalignment and unbalance information which prompt the demand of vibration monitoring market. The improved infrastructure of vibration monitoring is providing the performance information and control systems to interlink planning, start-up, production, and maintenance are the driving factor of this market.

The Vibration Monitoring Market is growing rapidly over 6.6% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD $~2.03 Billion by the end of forecast period.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the Vibration Monitoring Market are – Honeywell International Inc. (US), Emerson Electric Co. (US), General Electric (US), Analog Devices Inc.(US), SKF AB (Sweden), National Instruments Corp. (US), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (US), Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG (Germany), Bruel & Kiaer Sound & Vibration Measurement A/S (Denmark), and Meggitt PLC (UK), among others.

Market Research Analysis:

On geographic basis, the vibration monitoring market is studied in different regions as America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. It has been observed that North America region is leading with largest market share growth in the vibration monitoring market. Europe is to be estimated to be second largest market for vibration monitoring during the forecast period, this is due to the rise on-line vibration monitoring which recognize the fault diagnosis and prognosis of the system. In APAC region, the vibration monitoring market is expected to the highest CAGR in the forthcoming years.

Segments:

The global Vibration Monitoring market has been segmented on the basis of component, system type, end-users, and region.

Vibration Monitoring Market by Component:

Hardware

Transmitters

Accelerometers

Proximity probes

Velocity sensors

Others

Software

Services

Others

Vibration Monitoring Market by System Type:

Vibration analyzers

Embedded systems

Vibration meters

Others

Vibration Monitoring Market by End-Users:

Automotive

Metal and Mining

Food & Beverages

Chemicals

Oil & Gas

Others

Vibration Monitoring Market by Regions:

North America

Europe

APAC

Rest of the World

