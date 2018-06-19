Auriga Among Top Companies for Innovation and Customer Experience

Auriga, an expert software R&D and IT outsourcing services provider, has once again earned its place among the most innovative, responsible, and dedicated outsourcing companies in the world and enjoyed additional distinction for the sustained excellent performance it has demonstrated for over a decade.

This year marks the eleventh consecutive time that Auriga made the IAOP® Global Outsourcing 100® list of the leading outsourcing services providers worldwide. The companies on the list were evaluated based on five key criteria: Size and Growth, Customer References, Awards and Certifications, Programs for Innovation, and Corporate Social Responsibility.

Auriga received the highest ratings in the Programs for Innovation (8 vs. 4.51 on average), Customer References (8 vs. 6.4), and CSR Programs (8 vs. 3.94) categories. Moreover, IAOP® named Auriga a Super Star of the Global Outsourcing 100® for its sustained excellence (receiving GO100® recognition in the last consecutive five years or more).

“The Global Outsourcing 100 list showcases the best of the best in the outsourcing industry,” said IAOP® CEO Debi Hamill. “We are proud to recognize Auriga for being among the highest-rated companies in customer references, programs for innovation, and corporate social responsibility.”

Alexis Sukharev, Auriga’s Founder and President, commented on this success: “We are excited to be acknowledged by the IAOP® independent jury for the work we have done throughout these years together with all our clients, partners, and employees. Our continued ranking as a top software development service provider is testament to the dedication of our team and loyalty of our customers, without which this recognition would not have been possible. It underscores our commitment to high-class service and innovative software solutions development and truly inspires us to reach greater heights of achievements.”

