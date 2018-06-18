Smart Solar Industry Insights With Key Company Profiles – Forecast To 2024

Global Smart Solar Market: Overview

The global smart solar market is expected to grow at a healthy rate throughout the forecast period. The rising investments in the smart energy market and the reduction in solar PV cost are some of the factors that are projected to fuel the growth of the market in the near future. The research study provides a detailed analysis of the global smart solar market and highlights the key factors that are likely to encourage the development of the market in the coming years. In addition, the limitations and challenges being faced by the leading players have been listed in the research report. To offer a clear understanding of the global smart solar market, a detailed overview of the competitive landscape has been included in the research study.

Global Smart Solar Market: Drivers and Restraints

A substantial rise in solar energy installation and consumption and the hike in investments that are being made in smart grid technologies are some of the key factors that are projected to encourage the growth of the global smart solar market in the next few years. In addition, the increasing support from government for solar energy projects and the rising environmental concern are anticipated to supplement the growth of the overall market in the coming years.

On the other hand, the requirement of high maintenance and investment costs, the rising risk of cyber-attacks, and the low conversion efficiency are expected to restrict the growth of the global smart solar market in the coming years. Additionally, several issues related to the data management and device replacement are estimated to hamper the growth of the market. Nevertheless, the growing need for energy management and the robust deployment of smart grids are anticipated to bolster global smart solar market in the forecast period.

Global Smart Solar Market: Region-wise Outlook

The global market for smart solar has been categorized on the basis of geography into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. As per the research report, the North America is expected to witness robust growth in the next few years and account for a massive share of the global market. The high growth of this region can be attributed to the substantial rise in solar capacity and the rise in investments. Moreover, the growth in the number of smart solar projected across North America is estimated to accelerate the growth of the market in the coming years.

