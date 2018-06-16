Video Surveillance & Analytics is a practice of using software algorithms to detect, classify, and track objects or persons. Advanced video analytics includes object , size, speed, trajectory, aspect ratio and/or license plate numbers. The information generated with these Advanced video analytics in know as Metadata and can be used in future. Analytics in video Surveillance can be implemented as software or hardware. It can be either implemented on camera or through centralized in the video processing systems such as Servers or DVD. Video Surveillance and Analytics are particularly advantageous for remote locations with limited bandwidth, as it offers effective Surveillance solution without requiring additional servers.

Some of the benefits of using Video Surveillance and Analytics are:

• Analyses traffic counts and wait times

• Monitoring of employee activity and performance

• Offers traffic intelligence

• Understanding of person traffic patterns

• Multiple locations tracking remotely

The Report offers clear insight of Video Surveillance and Analytics Market, the commercial segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR in 2016-24. In order to make business more secure from threat and inventory loss demand of Video Surveillance and Analytics id increasing in small and large retailers. In the corporate segment hospitals, clinics ,banks , restaurants prefer video surveillance systems to provide security to premises and monitoring customer and staff activities.

The study covers detail analysis, growth and forecast of the Video Surveillance & Analytics Market. The report includes market analysis on regional level. The study covers historical data analysis from 2012 to 2016 and market forecast for 2017 to 2024 based on revenue generated. The study includes market value in terms of revenue in billion USD for years 2012-24 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in % for from 2016-24.Growth of market is primarily driven by North America, Europe , China , India, Middle East and Brazil.

Video Surveillance & Analytics Market

Study offers clear view on competition analysis that includes major player analysis, market share, growth rate and market attractiveness. The competitive landscape in the report offers detailed profiles of the key players in Video Surveillance & Analytics Market. Report also covers financial overview, market strategies, new product analysis and marketing trends. Precise Competitive analysis helps businesses to build new product strategies.

The Report on Video Surveillance & Analytics Market helps user to make precise decision in order to expand their market presence and increase their market share.

Global Video Surveillance & Analytics Market : Product Type

• Cameras

• Servers

• Storage

• Software

Global Video Surveillance & Analytics Market : Industries Covered

• Consumer Goods

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Healthcare

• Residential

• Infrastructure

• Transportation and Logistics

• Aerospace and Defense

Video Surveillance & Analytics Market : Regional Analysis

• North America

• Europe

• China

• Japan

• Southeast Asia

• India

• Africa

• Latin America

Global Video Surveillance & Analytics Market : Companies Covered

• Axis Communications

• Bosch Security Systems

• Brivo Systems

• EMC Corp

• Aimetis Corp

• Cernium Corp

• Cisco

• Intellivision

• Nice Systems

• Pelco

• Synesis

• Indigovision Group

• Mirasys

• Tulip Telecom

• Verint Systems

• VideoIQ

• Lumenera

• Sightlogix

• Vidsys

• Vumi

