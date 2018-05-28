Notion Press publishes Vinod Kumar Maddala’s crime-thriller novel The Invincible Assassin

Mysteries are always a nail-biting and never-ending experience. If you are one among those who don’t just enjoy reading mysteries, but also loves solving them then there is a book that is hitting the stands today—The Invincible Assassin.

The author of the novel, Vinod Kumar Maddala, weaves crime, mystery, suspense and mythology into one intriguing and intense Story. The plot is about an assassin, who announces the targets of 5, challenges the crime Squad and goes on a spree of assassinating them one by one.

It all starts with the death of a famous godman in India. What happens next is unimaginable. His death wreaks havoc into the lives of 5 people chosen in random method. The crime squad works restlessly in convicting the culprit, who was bold enough to hint on his next killing before making the move.

But then, an officer of the crime squad connects the dots and solves every puzzle in the mystery. The motives of the assassin are exposed. The reasons why the assassin was killing them send shockwaves among the public. Not just that, the assassin links all the deaths to occurrences from ancient mythology.

Who is this killer? What’s the game of 5 and his logic in sparing 1 among those 5? Does the crime squad succeed in nabbing him before it’s too late? To find out what happens, grab a copy of this page-turner soon.

The author of the book, Vinod Kumar Maddala, says, “I love mythology, and have followed Ramayana, Mahabharatha and Shiva Purana since childhood. This is a dream come true for me because I have weaved my mythological thoughts into a suspense crime thriller on the lines of deep logical reasons and convincing investigating skills.” He adds, “I hope people love the book because of it’s in-depth surprises, turns, and shocks, thus serving as an inspiration for me to write more such pieces. He is highly confident that the suspense continues till the last line of the plot”

About the Author

Brought up in Hyderabad, Vinod Kumar Maddala completed his MSc Maths in Osmania University. Since childhood, he has been immersed in knowing Hinduism’s moral beliefs through our renowned Vedic writings and has been a strong believer of many epics and folklore. He spends his free time writing blogs, short stories, movie reviews and opinion pieces on the key events from the Mahabharata and Ramayana.

His dream of writing a book on the above-mentioned themes came to fruition some years back—how a dangerous mind interprets events, especially the killings in our prehistoric times covering the Yugas—Satya, Treta, Dwapara and Kali.He lives with his wife, Sridevi, sons, Chayank, Ruthvik and daughter, Nishista.