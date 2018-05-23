Electrochromic Glass Market Size, Industry Segmentation and Future Insights 2025

Market Scenario

The transportation end-user is anticipated to be a major segment and is expected to register a significant growth during the review period. The need for reduction of impact by heat and protection from UV rays with low energy consumption is driving the use of electrochromic glass in the automobile, aerospace and marine sectors. Moreover, the major aerospace such as Airbus SA, The Boeing company are shifting towards the use of electrochromic glass, which is also contributing to the growth of the segment.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the prominent players operating in the global electrochromic glass market are SAGE Glass, Inc.(U.S.), ChromoGenics AB (Sweden), RavenBrick LLC (U.S.), Asahi Glass Company (Japan), Gentex Corporation (U.S.), PPG Industries (U.S.), Magna Glass & Window, Inc. (U.S.) , Guardian Industries Corporation (U.S.), PPG Industries (U.S.), and View, Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Regional Analysis

The global electrochromic glass market is spanned across five key regions: Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market and is anticipated to witness a considerable CAGR during the forecast years. The developing end-user industries in the region such as construction and automotive is expected to fuel the market growth. The major countries attributing to the growth of the electrochromic glass in this region are India, China, and Japan. North America is the dominant region in the electrochromic glass market. The developed end-user industries coupled with the growing adoption of electrochromic glass are the major factor contributing to the growth of the market. The major countries attributing to this growth are the Canada and U.S. The presence of the major manufacturers in the region coupled with the growing innovations is expected fuel market growth. For instance, View Incorporation has raised USD 200 million for the development of electrochromic smart glass in 2017.

European electrochromic glass market is mainly driven by the developed automobile and electronic industry. Moreover, the increasing use of electrochromic glass in the aviation industry coupled with the growing demand from the automobile sector is anticipated to further fuel the growth of the market during the forecast years. moreover, the growing encouragement by the government in the energy sustainable constructions has increased the adoption of smart glass in countries such as Germany, France, Belgium, and others.

Geographical Analysis

The report covers brief analysis of the major geographic regions namely Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Intended Audience

Electrochromic glass market manufacturers

Traders and Distributors of Electrochromic glass market

Production Process Industries

Potential Investors

Raw Material Suppliers

Nationalized Laboratory

