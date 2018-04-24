Doyen Style Pouches Market Significant Profits Estimated to be Generated by 2027

Doyen Style Pouches Market: Introduction

Doyen is a seal type or format of round bottom stand up pouches, which is very popular compared to K-seal and corner bottom seal types. It is used extensively in pet food storage, fresh produce, ready to eat foods and personal care applications. The product inside pouch directly sits on the seal, which gives it more attractive shelf-appeal. Doyen style pouches are suitable in packaging product contents weighing less than a pound. Otherwise the bottom of the pouch may crunch up, which might not look very pleasing. The growing demand for packaging products that provide enhanced shelf-appeal is driving the demand growth of doyen style pouches market. The custom made doyen style bottom seal may add extra expense of die to manufacture the pouch. Growing demand for pet food, ready to eat food and fresh produce is expected to drive the overall doyen style pouch market. These pouches are made up of polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polyamide (PA) and others. The pouches can be manufactured with barrier properties to protect the contents from oxygen, moisture, dust and other contaminations. Doyen style pouches can be customized to add zipper, spout, window and with high degree of printability.

Doyen Style Pouches: Market Dynamics

Increasing applications of doyen style pouches in dry fruits & nuts, snack food, frozen food, and industrial applications is influencing the growth of doyen style pouches market. The features that can be added to doyen style pouches are: zipper closure, Velcro closure, laser micro perforations, vent hole punches and handles. These features greatly enhance consumer experience in carrying convenience and ease of use. These features are expected to drive the consumer preference for these pouches. The competition from substitute products such as cans, bottles, jars and boxes is expected to restrain the growth of doyen style pouches market. Coffee & tea producers are increasingly adopting these pouches. Fruit juices packed in doyen style pouches is expected to influence the sales growth. Fresh seafood & poultry is increasingly sold in doyen style pouches, in last few years. Overall the doyen style pouches market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR over forecast period.

Doyen Style Pouches: Market Segmentation

The global doyen style pouches market is segmented on the basis of material type and end-use. On the basis of material, the global doyen style pouches market is segmented into polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polyamide (PA), poly vinyl chloride (PVC) and others. PE). On the basis of end use, the global doyen style pouches market is segmented into pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, cosmetics & personal care, home care & toiletries, sealants & adhesives and others. Food & beverages and pharmaceuticals together is expected to dominate the overall global doyen style pouches market. This is due to increasing adoption of doyen style pouches by food & beverage industries, which will helps in increasing the shelf-appeal and thereby driving the sales. Polypropylene segment is expected to grow at the highest growth over the forecast period. This is due to, this product is food grade and approved by FDA.

Doyen Style Pouches Market: Regional outlook

Doyen style pouches market has been segmented on the basis of region into North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Japan. Doyen Style Pouches market in APEJ is expected to dominate the overall global market. This is due to dominating concentration of global middle class population and their rising demand for food & beverages, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics & personal care products.

Doyen Style Pouches Market: Key players

Some of the players in the global doyen style pouches market are A & M Packaging Pty Ltd, Rosenflex (UK) Limited, Atlapac Corporation, Ampac Holdings, LLC, Innoflex Incorporated, Flair Flexible Packaging Corporation, Uflex Ltd., Eagle Flexible Packaging., Genpack Flexible, Shako Flexipack Pvt. Ltd. and others.