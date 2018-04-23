Armstrong Tire Offers Comprehensive Warranty Program

Armstrong Tire offers the TUFF 360 Warranty Program. The New Jersey tire manufacturing company’s TUFF 360 Warranty Program covers workmanship and materials, roadside assistance, mileage tread wear, and more.

[Miami, 4/24/2018] – Armstrong Tire offers an industry-leading and comprehensive coverage giving drivers a worry-free experience when driving. The company’s TUFF 360 Warranty Program covers all Armstrong tires, made using the latest industry technology.

Armstrong Tire notes that the warranty only applies to the original buyer of new Armstrong replacement radial tires, mounted on vans, passenger cars, and light trucks. The company’s warranty further specifies that the owners should have been using the tires on the original vehicle.

Warranty Benefits

According to Armstrong Tire, all tires the company produces have a warranty against defects in workmanship and material. For the initial warranty period, replacements will be 100 percent free of charge. The owner shall pay the applicable taxes, fees, and expenses of mounting and balancing.

Furthermore, customers can benefit from the mileage tread wear warranty if the tires undergo rotation every 5,000 to 6,000 miles. The original owner must present the original invoice copy showing the mileage at installation.

In case of a roadside flat tire incident, customers are eligible for one reimbursement in every Armstrong tire up to $75.00 per 12-month period. Other benefits of the warranty include road hazard replacement program and 30-day money back guarantee.

Safety Warning

Proper use and maintenance of tires are important to avoid any serious injury, Armstrong Tire explains. The company says that owners must continue rotating tires depending on the vehicle owner’s manual or every 5,000 to 6,000 miles.

Owners should also consider contacting a tire professional to regularly inspect their tires for any signs of damage. The company adds that only trained professionals should mount tires, and vehicle owners should only use approved rims and wheels.

Car owners cannot avoid tire failures, no matter how well-constructed they are, due to misuse or damage. Armstrong Tire suggests consulting a tire professional when a problem arises.

About Armstrong Tire

Armstrong Tire is a tire manufacturing company that started out in 1922 as a small operation in New Jersey. Today, it has established its presence across all segments of the market, from commercial to passenger vehicles. The brand moves forward with its next generation of Armstrong tires while sticking to the company’s legacy of creating quality products for quality-minded people.

For more information, visit https://www.armstrongtire.com/ today.