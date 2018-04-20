Construction Chemical Market 2018 Industry Expert Research on Current Market Scenario, New Tech Developments, Product Analysis & Regional Outlook Forecast 2022

Market research future published a raw research report on Global Construction Chemical Market that contains the information from 2018 to 2022. Construction Chemical Market is expected to grow with the CAGR of approximately 7% from 2018 to 2022.

Construction Chemical Market Size is expected to grow with the CAGR of approximately 7% from 2018 to 2022

Market Overview:-

Construction chemicals are essential for sustainable infrastructure in construction industry to increase the durability of buildings. The major factors driving the growth of the global market include improving economics of construction, growing infrastructure requirements in developing economies, and increase in urbanization of population and rapid industrialization in developing nations. The increasing awareness about construction quality and technological advancements are further boosting the growth of the construction chemicals market. The market is also driven by the growing number of new projects for housing and public infrastructure.

Key Players

The key players of Construction chemical market are BASF SE (Germany), Arkema SA (France), Ashland Inc. (U.S.), Fosroc International Limited (U.K.), Mapie S.p.A (Italy), Pidilite Industries Limited (India), RPM International Inc. (U.S.), Sika AG (Switzerland), The Dow Chemical Co.(U.S.), W.R. Grace & Company (U.S.) and others.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global construction chemical market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global construction chemical market by its type, application and region.

By Type

• Concrete admixtures

• Sealants & adhesives

• Protective Coatings

• Others

By application

• Residential

• Infrastructure

• Industrial

• Others

MAJOR POINTS FROM LIST OF TABLES AND FIGURES

Table 1 World Population By Major Regions (2018 To 2030)

Table 2 Global Construction Chemical Market: By Region, 2018-2023

Table 3 North America Construction Chemical Market: By Country, 2018-2023

Table 4 Europe Construction Chemical Market: By Country, 2018-2023

Table 5 Asia-Pacific Construction Chemical Market: By Country, 2018-2023

Table 6 RoW Construction Chemical Market: By Country, 2018-2023

Table 7 Global Construction Chemical By Types Market: By Regions, 2018-2023

Table 8 North America Construction Chemical By Types Market: By Country, 2018-2023

Table 9 Europe Construction Chemical By Types Market: By Country, 2018-2023

Table10 RoW Construction Chemical By Types Market: By Country, 2018-2023

