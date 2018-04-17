Robert Miller Congratulates Future Electronics Team on New Agreement with Amphenol ICC – FCI Basics

MONTREAL, Canada (webnewswire) April 17, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is very pleased to announce that they have added the FCI Basics product portfolio to their Amphenol Interconnect offering. Future Electronics now distributes Amphenol Commercial Products and FCI basics, which fall under the Amphenol ICC Division.

Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, congratulated the Future Electronics team on the successful completion of the franchise agreement. FCI Basics products provide a modular interconnection platform of high quality and innovative solutions with a fast and competitive service model that help to increase the competitiveness of customer’s products

“Future Electronics is very proud and excited to expand our distribution agreement with Amphenol ICC to include the FCI Basics products in the Americas and Asia,” said Jodie Metsos, Corporate Vice-President of Future Electronics. “Our ever-growing customer base will now have a world-leading supplier in Amphenol ICC – FCI Basics to add to their choice of manufacturers while also benefiting from the best supply chain programs the distribution industry can offer.”

Robert Miller founded Future Electronics in 1968, which ranks third in component sales worldwide and is the only component distributor with a globally integrated worldwide IT infrastructure.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, ranking 3rd in component sales worldwide, with an impressive reputation for developing efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions, as well as providing differentiated engineering services encompassing technical support, technology training and custom board design. Founded in 1968 by Robert Miller, President, Future Electronics has established itself as one of the most innovative organizations in the industry today, with 5,500 employees in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with one worldwide IT infrastructure providing real-time inventory availability and access, while enabling full integration of its operations, sales and marketing worldwide. Offering the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities and technical solutions through all stages of the design-production cycle, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®.

