Robertsdale, Alabama (webnewswire) April 3, 2018 – Blue Water Fiberglass Pools is proud to announce the launch of their new website. “My team and I have a passion for designing and selling beautiful backyards with a pool as the centerpiece. This new website will help us promote that vision,” according to Gib Leonard, President of Blue Water Fiberglass Pools.

The website is mobile responsive, which makes it easier for viewing on mobile devices. The site provides detailed information on the full line of fiberglass pools they offer and was designed to help clients understand the full breadth of services the Company offers. Information is presented in various formats to include images, video and text-based content to guide and inform the site visitor.

The website has a bright and engaging appearance with an easy to use navigation that will expand with new content as the site grows. The website also features direct contact information and submission forms which can be used for scheduling meetings and to ask questions.

“Our goal is to inspire our website visitors to see the potential of their backyards and to take action. The backyard is a great place for family and friends to gather, share good times and create lasting memories. A swimming pool, as the centerpiece of your backyard, can do that,” Mr. Leonard stated. “We have a great team dedicated to providing a high-quality product and we can complete your backyard project in a matter of weeks,” Mr. Leonard also stated.

Traditional pool design and installation projects can take months or even years to complete. Concrete/Gunite and vinyl liner pool installation companies have many disadvantages when compared to installing fiberglass pools. Fiberglass pools are in high demand and pool sales will continue to grow in the region.

As the Company expands its depth of services, the website will continue to utilize the latest technologies to provide the latest information to website visitors. The Company will also take advantage of social media channels and other Marketing techniques to help promote the high-quality projects the team at Blue Water Fiberglass Pools can provide to their potential customers.

The future looks promising for Blue Water Fiberglass Pools, with a new website and a growing opportunity within the greater Mobile and Baldwin County, Alabama region. For more information or to schedule a design consultation, please visit the Blue Water Fiberglass Pools website.

