CapStratum Management founded by Ishmel Sanchez

Ishmel Sanchez, a well-known Entrepreneur and Finance expert from Atlanta, Georgia announced that he has launched CapStratum Management.

CapStratum Management, Georgia is a private financing and investment firm that invests, arranges, sources and syndicates debt and equity facilities for sophisticated lower middle-market companies.

The main aim of Captstrum is to provide assistance profitable companies seeking for finance for Growth & Acquisition, funding, and various other financial services. Preferred operating businesses with capital needs of minimum $5M and above, and EBITDA minimum of $2M.

Ishmel has rich experience in the financial consultancy sector. He started his education in finance with “Investment Banking Institute.”

Ishmel got Extensive training and Accredited at the Investment Banking Institute. Extensive training in financial analysis, Leverage Buy-out models, Mergers & Acquisitions, and Company Valuations were highlights of this program.

In the year 2006-07, Ishmel got to New York Institute of Finance for Wealth Management In-Depth Professional Accreditation.

This accreditation involved the Comprehensive overview of planning management techniques along with the basics of global economics and the impact on wealth generation as well as the risks of maintaining wealth.

CapStratum Management will specialize in examining the basics of client credit analysis, loan structures and regulations governing lending in the US and how credit is used to leverage other wealth to generate instruments.