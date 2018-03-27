Sacramento Dryer Vent Cleaning Wizard Proud to Join this Team for Children

Sacramento, CA – The Sacramento Dryer Vent Cleaning Wizard is part of a nation-wide franchise working to make clothes dryers safer and greener while educating their customers about dryer fire prevention. Gina Fazil, owner of Dryer Vent Wizard of Sacramento, is passionate about her career as she works to promote awareness of proper dryer maintenance to prevent fires and reduce energy costs.

Gina joined other Wizards across the nation to raise over $22,000 this past year to benefit the Children’s Burn Foundation, a non-profit organization that helps child burn survivors by providing treatment and emergency family assistance. They also organize and operate survivor and family camps, counseling, a teen support program, and prevention and education programs that reach more than 50,000 children and families annually.

The Children’s Burn Foundation is just one of the ways the Wizard works to give back to the community. While working to encourage consumer awareness about the dangers of fires, dryer vent cleaning franchisees donate a portion of their profits during National Fire Prevention Month in October. In addition, Dryer Vent Wizard corporate office also hosted a bottle and can drive and set up a site for online donations.

Another way dryer vent cleaning franchisees became involved was by participating in the Tough Mudder race, which challenges participants’ strength, stamina, mental grit and teamwork in a series of 10-12 mile obstacle mud-run events. A Dryer Vent Wizard corporate team that included Terry Reuer, CEO of Dryer Vent Wizard, Jason Kapica, Vice President of Dryer Vent Wizard, Mike Donnelly, legal administrator, as well as seven friends and family members, raised $1,160.

Children’s Burn Foundation is near and dear to the heart of Wizards across the nation, who, together, raised nearly $86,000 over the past six years. Gina Fazil is dedicated to the cause and will continue to support worthy charities while also working to prevent dryer fires in her neighborhood, one dryer vent inspection and service job at a time! Visit http://www.sacramentodryervent.com/ to learn more.

About Dryer Vent Wizard

Dryer Vent Wizard is a national franchise that specializes in dryer vent repair, replacement, alteration, cleaning and maintenance for both residential and commercial clients. The company was founded in 2004 and currently operates 92 locations across the U.S. and Canada, serving over 9,000 communities. Dryer Vent Wizard is a member of the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).

