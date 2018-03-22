Watrel Earns Super Lawyers Designation

Jacksonville lawyer, Steve Watrel has been selected for inclusions in the Super Lawyers group.

Super Lawyers is a rating site that helps consumers find legal help. This year, Super Lawyers has named Watrel a part of this exclusive attorney network. A January post on Watrel’s Facebook page announces the good news: there is a photo of Watrel with the certificate that Super Lawyers mailed to him at his office. The certificate announces that as a Super Lawyer, his office will be more prominent online and more visible to potential clients.

The Super Lawyers award shows how the professionalism and care of Watrel’s office helps Jacksonville, Florida residents. This local office makes it easy for families to get legal help when they need it most. They are available when there’s a concern about an injury or other hardship that in some situations could have been prevented. Steve Watrel, P.A. provides consultations which can provide households peace of mind after an accident or other problem threatens their financial futures.

The Steve Watrel law firm has been helping families since 1993. The firm covers areas like automobile accidents and personal injury and wrongful death cases. The firm also works on dog bite cases and motorcycle accident cases. However, Steve Watrel has a special place in the Jacksonville community representing those whose elderly family members may suffer from nursing home abuse and neglect.

Some of the accolades that Steve Watrel has received from prior customers involve his experience as a top nursing home attorney in the Jacksonville area. Watrel and his staff know how to navigate various types of nursing home abuse and neglect cases. They are confident in their ability to help families access their rights under the law. They understand how to move forward assertively and proactively with legal initiatives.

At the same time, the Steve Watrel firm offers a low pressure, small law firm experience. It’s important to Watrel to offer skilled and professional legal assistance without all the trappings of a big firm. His firm offers a free, no-obligation consultation in his office. It allows individuals to make their choices unburdened by some of the challenges that happen when you call a larger law firm.

Watrel’s office is excited about being named to the Super Lawyers list and looking forward to serving more customers in the Jacksonville, Florida area.

For more information visit http://stevewatrel.com/