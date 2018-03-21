Alexander Technique Teacher Aims to Bring Posture Training for Performance Gains to Horse Riders in Devon

Devon, United Kingdom – Jenny Skinner , a highly experienced Alexander Technique teacher, has recently moved to Devon and will be focusing on building her practice in Exeter, Plymouth and on Dartmoor. Primarily based at The Practice Rooms in Castle Street, Jenny aims to also take the Alexander Technique to horse riders, working from their premises or seeing them at home in Chagford.

Jenny Skinner has already secured a large number of clients throughout the county and will now be focusing on bringing them to Dartmoor and expanding. She has a particular interest in making The Alexander Technique available to horse riders who appreciate her work, because of the many parallels with riding, which you can learn more about, here

A vast range of people can benefit from understanding the basic ergonomics of human movement, and being shown how to incorporate sensible strategies into their working, and private, lives but it is with horse riding that the technique really excels.

Anyone can benefit from the practical set of skills Jenny teaches: whether it be to enhance performance in the saddle or to reduce pain and discomfort, she has solid, long-term solutions. By learning to function efficiently, a person will feel more elegant, energised and able to perform better whatever the are doing. Those suffering from chronic conditions such as back pain, neck pain, headache and RSI can learn how to manage themselves better and potentially recover completely. Jenny will train people at either end of the spectrum and all those in between.

About Jenny Skinner:

I am passionate about teaching the Alexander Technique. Over the years I have helped thousands of people, of all ages and across all walks of life. The process of teaching individuals, especially horse riders, to maximise their potential is a fascinating one. My mission is to raise awareness in Dartmoor, Plymouth and Exeter specifically. You can keep up to date with my work by checking out my blog at: https://www.jennyskinner.at/blog

