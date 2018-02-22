Manuel Antonio Costa Rica Luxury Vacation Rental Homes and Exotic Travel Villas

Vista Hermosa Estate ( https://www.VistaHermosaEstate.com ) located in Manuel Antonio in Costa Rica needs no introduction. This Oceanside village might be tiny on the map but the sights that it offers are larger than life; attracting millions of visitors every year. This bustling little town is also known for its National Park, a Park that is considered to be one of those very few biodiversity parks: Playa Espadilla a public beach with the most refreshing and serene water, Damas Island Mangroves known for Kayaking tours, Savegre Rivers known for whitewater rafting, and many more. Vista Hermosa Estate not only offers a proper place to stay, but homes that make tourists feel at home and pampered all through their vacation.

This estate offers luxury vacations true to its name with eight sprawling bedrooms facing the ocean, which includes two master suites with balconies, a studio apartment and a bedroom apartment with a living room and full kitchen. When it comes to amenities, the guests will have an abundance of choices such as Wi-Fi, washers and dryers, entertainment systems, infinity edge pool, play area for toddlers, fully equipped gourmet kitchen, spa, yoga, massage, separate TV rooms, Bluetooth enabled sound systems, and much more. The guests can also avail daily maid service, exclusive concierge service, private chef, wedding and event planning services, spa services, yoga instructors and private security.

Vista Hermosa Estate is also the best choice for destination weddings; not just because of the location but also because of the property itself. Couples can plan an intimate ceremony or a reception wherein they can host a gathering for up to 50 close family and friends. The top floor comes with a spectacular view of the mighty ocean taking the guests right into the nature with birds chirping and moneys chattering. It is indeed a tropical paradise which will give the couples the right start to their new journey together.

About Vista Hermosa Estate in Manuel Antonio, Costa Rica

Vista Hermosa Estate, https://www.VistaHermosaEstate.com based at Manuel Antonio, Costa Rica is a company that offers travel villas and luxury vacation rental homes.

