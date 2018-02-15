The report titled “Online Retailing in Spain Summary & Forecasts to 2021”, provides a comprehensive analysis of online retailing, leading online retailer, various payment processing companies, products offered online, steadily growing economy in Spain, huge discounts and exciting offers on special days, leading players and future of online retailing in Spain.

Online Retailing Overview: Online retailing is typically a process where a consumer will search, select and purchase any products, services and information over the internet using mobile phones and tablets or phablet with price comparisons. Almost all the online shopping websites are updated regularly, which offer mobile-optimised websites. All the websites and apps of the leading players enabling consumers to easily view ranges, select items, adjust shopping baskets, select delivery and pay securely via smartphones. There is a stiff competition between retailers for on-time delivery of the goods. The leading online retailer, Amazon.com has introduced one-hour delivery in few areas. Home delivery is the top priority of every consumer; collect in store is the second priority due to rising population and pick-up point involves low cost which is the third priority for a consumer. Visa, MasterCard, PayPal, Android Pay and Apple Pay are the various payment processing companies that ensure any online transactions is quick and secure. The leading online marketplace is Amazon.com and many third party merchants account for over 60% of the sales within online retailing in Spain. eBay and Amazon are the most visited e-commerce sites.

Products Offered on Online Retailing: Online retailing includes the fastest-growing product categories such as clothing, footwear, books, news and stationery, electrical and electronics, food and grocery, health and beauty, furniture and floor coverings, home and garden products, music, video and entertainment software, sports and leisure equipment, jewellery, watches and accessories, and luggage and leather goods. It excludes cooked food, sales of prepared food in cafes and restaurants, automobiles, vehicle fuel, tickets, holidays, gambling and insurance.

Growth of Online Retailing in Spain: After the strong impact of the global recession, Spain’s economy is steadily growing from the past few years. With the gradual growth in Spain’s economy, the consumer’s spending limit which is a positive sign for the country’s economy. M-commerce and social media are gaining more attraction because majority of the consumers rely on these platforms for any purchase decisions. All the major retailers in the country are making significant investments in digital platforms, which will further enhance sales through online retailing.

Online Retailing provides insight, analysis, in-depth research, events, focuses on driving the performance in all the sectors. It represents a panel of digital communications on multi-channel and e-commerce connected with the customer via web portal. Majority of the consumers in Spain spend a lot of time on smartphones which is experiencing a striking influence on online retailing. Majority of the consumers in Spain shop online via shopping apps on their smartphones and approved it as a secure means. This trend has doubled the sales of smartphones in the past years and new models such as phablets are equipped with big screens providing ease in shopping apps.

On special days in Spain, huge discounts and exciting offers are provided by the major retailers such as Mercadona, El Corte Ingles, Carrefour, Lidl, and Inditex, especially on online platforms. Sports, fashion, and consumer electronics are the most preferred products purchased online during special days. The leading online retailing companies in Spain are El Corte Ingles, Privalia, Apple, Amazon, Mercadona, Decathlon, Clarel, DIA Market, Eroski, Asos, Consum, ZooPlus, H&M, Hipercor, Carrefour Hypermarket, Caprabo, Carrefour Express, DIA Maxi, Stradivarius, and Tous. Online retailing in Spain is boosted by the leading global players in electrical, clothing and footwear which form the largest share.

Way Forward in Online Retailing in Spain: Online retailing in Spain is experiencing online transactions worth billions along with a huge number of mobile connections. It was observed that there is a possibility for huge e-commerce due to a large number of mobile connections. The increase in consumer spending limit and consumers spending more time on smartphones in Spain will surely drive the growth in online retailing. Spain’s online retailing market is expected to develop rapidly by increase in the number of e-shoppers in the next few years.

Key Topics Covered in the Report:

• Spain Retailing Market Report

• Spain Retailing Market Analysis

• Spain Retail Industry Market Outlook

• Spain E-commerce industry analysis

• Online shopping trends Spain

• Spain Retailing Market Leading Players

• Smartphones penetration in Spain

• Apparel market research Spain

• Food and Beverages Retail Sector Spain

• Electricals and Electronics Sales Spain

• Consumer Electronics Retailers Spain

• Apparel and Footwear Retail Sales Spain

• Spain retail sector opportunities

• Spain retail industry competition

