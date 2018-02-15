Abrasive is a material used to mold or provide finishing to a piece of work, through a process that requires buffing, grinding, cutting, and polishing. Abrasion depends on the difference between the hardness of the material and the abrasive (with the latter being the harder of the two).

Abrasives are used in a wide variety of industrial, domestic, and technological applications. Abrasives and abrasive products are extensively used for various applications such as cutting, grinding, drilling, polishing, lapping, honing, and buffing.

There are various types of abrasives available such as bonded abrasives, coated abrasives, raw super-abrasives, steel abrasives, and loose abrasive grains. Bonded abrasives are either synthetic or natural abrasive grains bonded together into a solid form, usually in the shape of a wheel. Bonded abrasive products include cut-off and grinding wheels, cylinders, segments, inserts, snagging wheels, sticks, mounted wheels, discs, cones, plugs, and inserts.

Abrasive grains (natural as well as synthetic) are bonded onto a surface material through a matrix made from resin, glass, rubber, or other binding materials. Surface materials such as ceramics, metal, or plastics are used to produce bonded abrasives. Selection of the type and shape of the bonded abrasive depends upon the metal processing operation. For instance, abrasive stones are employed for honing, either internal or external, surfaces.

Different types of bonds are used to bond abrasive grains to the surface material. Sometimes, abrasives grains are electroplated to braze onto metal substrates. Other surface materials include systems with resin, glass, rubber, or shellac. The bond formed between abrasive grains and surface substrate system vary from low-strength to high-strength bonds.

Super-abrasive material comprises diamond and cubic boron nitride (CBN). Ceramic abrasives include metal oxides of aluminum and iron. Other abrasives include carbides of silicon, tungsten, and boron.

Demand for bonded abrasives is increasing globally due to its use in several applications such as grinding, forming, sharpening, and finishing. Rise in demand for bonded abrasives from aerospace, automotive, machine tool, foundry, metal fabrication, and welding industries is expected to drive the bonded abrasives market.

