Microencapsulation is the process of enclosing active ingredients such as drugs, pigments, agrochemicals and others inside protective coverings called shells. These shells allow controlled and sustained release of active ingredients. Microencapsulation technology has several advantages, prominent among them being targeted delivery of active ingredients, and sustained release and protection of active ingredients from the external environment. This technology is used in pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, detergents, functional foods and industrial chemicals, among others. Leading companies such as Nestle, Procter & Gamble Co. (P&G) and others employ the microencaspualtion technology in order to reduce the quantity of raw materials required in the manufacture of final products. This helps these companies lower the cost of manufacturing.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the microencapsualtion market in terms of revenue (USD million) for the forecast period from 2014 to 2020. The report highlights the factors contributing to the growth of the market and restraints that the market is expected to face within the forecast period. Detailed forecast has been provided for the microencapsualtion market from 2014 to 2020 for better understanding of the individual market scenario. The microencaspualtion market is described with respect to its various segments along with opportunities that are likely to arise over the next six years.

We have included a detailed application and region wise analysis along with the value chain in order to provide a holistic view of the microencapsualtion market. Analysis of Porter’s five forces model has also been included to help understand the competitive intensity in the market. The study comprises market attractiveness analysis, wherein the applications are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The study provides a conclusive view of the microencapsualtion market by segmenting the market based on its applications. All the applications have been analyzed based on present and future trends, and the market has been estimated from 2014 to 2020. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of World (RoW).

For geographic analysis, the regional market has been segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World. The market has been segmented on the basis of types of applications such as pharmaceuticals, household products, agrochemicals, food additives and others (specialty and commodity chemicals for industrial markets, etc.) The study segments the market based on application and provides forecast and estimates for each application segment in terms of revenue during the forecast period from 2014 to 2020.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue which was derived through regional pricing trends. Additionally, the market has been analyzed based on expected demand and the market data for each segment is based on revenues. Microencapsulation is a technology; hence, volumes could not be quantified and have therefore not been considered for analysis. Furthermore, prices considered for the calculation of revenue are average regional prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional suppliers, distributors and direct selling regional producers. Forecasts have been based on expected demand from application segments and inflation has not been accounted for in this analysis.

The report also offers a competitive landscape of the overall market with company profiles of players such as Lipo Technologies, GAT Microencapsulation GmbH, Aveka Inc, Encapsys, Reed Pacific, Ronald T Dodge Co, Balchem Corporation and Microtek Laboratories. A detailed description of company overview, financial overview, business strategy and SWOT analysis in addition to recent developments provides a thorough idea about the competitive positioning of the players in the market. The report segments the global microencapsualtion market as:

Microencapsulation Market – Application Analysis

Pharmaceuticals

Household products

Agrochemicals

Food additives

Others (Specialty and commodity chemicals for industrial markets, etc)

Microencapsulation Market – Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

