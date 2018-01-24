According to a new report Global Database Security Market, published by KBV research, the Global Database Security Market size is expected to reach $7.8 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 17% CAGR during the forecast period.
The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Encryption & Tokenization Software Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 12.4 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.5% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Database Auditing & Reporting Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.5% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Data Masking & Redaction Market.
The KBV Cardinal Matrix is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. The matrix is designed considering the major strategic developments including Mergers & Acquisitions, product launches, partnership among others and the financial strength of the company in the considered years.
KBV Cardinal Matrix – Database Security Market
Database Security Market Size
Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, IBM Corporation, Huawei Technology Co. Ltd. (HexaTier) and Oracle Corporation are the forerunners in the Database Security market.Source: KBV Research Analysis, Company Publications and Secondary Research
The Finance market holds the largest market share in Global Database Security Market by Business Function in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Marketing market is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.5% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Operations market would attain market value of $1,223.2 million by 2023.
The BFSI market holds the largest market share in Global Database Security Market by Vertical in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 14.6 % during the forecast period. The Healthcare market is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.6% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Retail market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 20.5% during (2017 – 2023).
Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/database-security-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Database Security Market have been discussed in the report with the competition analysis and elaborated company profiles of Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Fortinet, Inc., McAfee LLC, Micro Focus (Formerly Hpe Software), Imperva, Inc., Singtel (Trustwave),Thales Group S.A. (Thales E-Security),Huawei Technology Co. Ltd. (HexaTier), and Gemalto NV.
Global Database Security Market Size Segmentation
By Type
Software
Encryption & Tokenization
Database Auditing & Reporting
Data Masking & Redaction
Access Control Management
Others
Services
Professional
Managed
By Business Function
Finance
Sales
Marketing
Operations
Others
By Organization Size
Small & Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
By Deployment Mode
Cloud
On-Premise
By Vertical
BFSI
Government
Energy & Utilities
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Retail
Telecom & IT
Education
Others
By Geography
North America Database Security Market Size
US Database Security Market Size
Canada Database Security Market Size
Mexico Database Security Market Size
Rest of North America Database Security Market Size
Europe Database Security Market
Germany Database Security Market
UK Database Security Market
France Database Security Market
Russia Database Security Market
Spain Database Security Market
Italy Database Security Market
Rest of Europe Database Security Market
Asia Pacific Database Security Market
China Database Security Market
Japan Database Security Market
India Database Security Market
South Korea Database Security Market
Singapore Database Security Market
Malaysia Database Security Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Database Security Market
LAMEA Database Security Market
Brazil Database Security Market
Argentina Database Security Market
UAE Database Security Market
Saudi Arabia Database Security Market
South Africa Database Security Market
Nigeria Database Security Market
Rest of LAMEA Database Security Market
Companies Profiled
Oracle Corporation
IBM Corporation
Fortinet, Inc.
McAfee LLC
Micro Focus (Formerly Hpe Software)
Imperva, Inc.
Singtel (Trustwave)
Thales Group S.A. (Thales E-Security)
Huawei Technology Co. Ltd. (HexaTier)
Gemalto NV
Unique Offerings from KBV Research
Exhaustive coverage of Global Database Security Market Size
Highest number of market tables and figures
Subscription based model available
Guaranteed best price
Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Related Reports:
North America Database Security Market (2017-2023)
Europe Database Security Market (2017-2023)
Asia Pacific Database Security Market (2017-2023)
LAMEA Database Security Market (2017-2023)
Recent Comments