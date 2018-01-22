This report analyzes and forecasts the market for Fuel Cell at the Global and Regional levels. The market has been estimated based on revenue [US$ Mn] from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts for the sub-segments have also been provided in the report. The study includes impact analysis of the drivers and restraints in the Global Fuel Cell Market. It also covers the analysis of the trends in demand for Fuel Cell during the forecast period.
Infinium Global Research has added a new report on Global Fuel Cell Market. The report predicts the market size of Fuel Cell is expected to reach XX billion by 2021.
The global Fuel Cell market is projected to surpass USD 6.60 billion by the end of 2021, growing at a CAGR between 14.5% and 15.0% from 2016 to 2021. Fuel cells are electro-chemical devices that transform the chemical energy into heat and electricity by the oxidation of fuel (hydrogen, natural gas and methanol) contained in the fuel cell. The fuel cells usually comprise electrodes and electrolytes between which the oxidation reaction takes place. Electrolytes used in fuel cells are materials that contain many ions (atoms or molecules that have a net electrical charge), making it easy for an electric current to flow through them. Basic fuel cell components include electrodes, membranes, catalysts, polymers, and ceramics. These components are procured from the suppliers along with the components such as valves subsystem, membrane electrode assembly (MEA), which are then forwarded to the system integrators. Catalysts (platinum, nickel, and conductive ceramics) are used to speed up the reaction at the electrodes
Get a Sample Report@
https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeSampleRequest/722
Segments Covered:
The report segments the global Fuel Cell market by type, application, and region. The types include Polymer/Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Fuel Cell, Direct Methanol Fuel Cell, Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell, Solid Oxide Fuel Cell, and Molten Carbonate Fuel Cell, among others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into portable, transportation, and stationary applications.
Companies Profiled:
- AFC Energy
- Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc.
- Bloom Energy
- Ceramic Fuel Cells Limited
- Ceres Power Holdings PLC
- Doosan Corporation
- Fuelcell Energy
- Hydrogenics Corporation
- Kyocera
- Panasonic Corporation
- Plug Power Inc.
- Toshiba Corporation.
Make an Enquiry @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeEnquiryRequest/722
Key topics covered:
- Preface
- Executive Summary
- Global Fuel Cell Market Overview
- Global Fuel Cell Market Analysis, by Type (USD Million) 2015 – 2021
- Global Fuel Cell Market Analysis, by Application (USD Million) 2015 – 2021
- Global Fuel Cell Market Analysis, by Region (USD Million) 2015 – 2021
- Company Profiles
Click to View Complete Report@
https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/energy_mining_infra/global_fuel_cell_market
Recent Comments