Small molecule kinase inhibitors are a form of enzyme inhibitors and are mostly used for the treatment of cancer. Protein kinase aids in the development and progression of tumors and small molecule kinase inhibitors help in obstructing unregulated cell cycle. The growing incidence of cancer cases around the globe is one of the major factors that propel the small molecule kinase inhibitors market. This has driven pharma companies and regulatory bodies to further speed up the process of clinical trials and drug approvals.

The research report analyzing the small molecule kinase inhibitors market studies the industrial landscape and presents a qualitative and quantitative portrait of the expected performance of the market from 2013 to 2019.

The data is derived from primary and secondary research, ensuring absolutely unbiased and authentic evaluation of the small molecule kinase inhibitors market. With the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, the report studies the role of buyers, suppliers, substitutes, new entrants, and competitors in the global market. Growth factors, challenges, and opportunities are identified and discussed at length and added emphasis is laid on government regulations that govern that pharmaceutical industry

The small molecule kinase inhibitors market is projected to witness robust growth in the coming years with rising popularity of the next generation of kinase inhibitor drugs, multi-targeted kinase inhibitors, and combination drug therapies. The use of kinase inhibitors for the treatment of various oncology and non-oncology diseases has grown, and while cancer end-use application areas are much stronger, non-cancer therapies are bound to gain interest.

Key kinase inhibitor drugs that have made a significant contribution to the global market include Sorafenib, Gefitinib, Iressa, Temsirolimus, Imatinib, Dasatinib, Rapamycin, Nilotinib, Everolimus, Sunitinib, Erlotinib, and Lapatinib. These commercially-available drugs are designed to target and treat specific diseases. There are numerous small molecule kinase inhibitor drugs in the pipeline, a factor that is anticipated to boost the global market. These pipeline drugs include Pazopanib, Cediranib, CP-690550, Bosutinib, Vandetanib, Alvocidib, Motesanib, and Ridaforolimus.

Despite the availability of a number of kinase inhibitors, the anticipated rise in cancer cases all over the world poses high potential for the growth of the small molecule kinase inhibitors market. However, strict regulatory riders, lengthy approval procedures, and mounting costs of next-generation cancer drugs are matters of concern that hamper the expansion of the small molecule kinase inhibitors market.

Prominent names in the small molecule kinase inhibitors market include Bristol-Myers Squibb, Amgen, KAI Pharmaceuticals, Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Wyeth, OSI Pharmaceuticals, Glaxo SmithKline, Merck & Co, Pfizer, Bayer Schering Pharma, Roche, Sanofi-Aventis, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Genentech, and Celgene Corporation. The research study discusses these companies with respect to company overview, financial standing, product portfolio, recent developments in the small molecule kinase inhibitors market, mergers and acquisitions, business strategies, and SWOT analysis.

