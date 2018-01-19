Global Automotive Interior Material Market Information Report By Type (Synthetic Leather, Fabric, Thermoplastic Polymer, Leather), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle And Commercial Vehicle), And By Regions – Global Forecast To 2027

Market Scenario

The automotive interiors typically refer to the interior components that are present in the cabin of a vehicle. This includes components such as cockpit, dashboards, door panels and seats. Visual appearance of a car has become a dominant influencer on buyer’s perception of vehicle quality, in recent times. Due to this, the automotive interiors are increasingly gaining importance. There is a common OEM goal, of providing vehicles with good interior quality, feel and finish across the sector. Increasing incidence of personalization in automobiles by individuals has contributed towards the growth of the market.

The automotive industry is one of the most competitive industries, across the globe. Major manufacturers across various continents often compete against each other to expand their customer base resulting in intense competition. This results in a high quality product being delivered to the customers, which drives the Automotive Interior Material market. The market is further expected to be driven by the rising level of income of individuals and the booming global automotive industry and is expected to reach valuation of USD 149.6 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.72%.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific region had been holding the largest share of the automotive interiors material market in 2015. The demand for automobiles in these regions are driven by the growing population in countries such as China and India, as the demand for automobiles in these countries is high at all times. Government initiatives for promoting growth have been reflected upon the increasing demand for automobiles, in this region. In the European regions, the regulations are made mandatory to improve counter measures and crash performance to keep the passengers safe. This factor is estimated to drive the market for interiors in the region. Also, recently automotive interiors material market have gained significance, with manufacturers pushing high end interiors even in entry level automobiles.

Key Players

The key players of global Automotive Interior Material markets are Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd (Japan), Toyota Boshoku Corporation (Japan), Lear Corporation (U.S), NTF India Pvt Ltd (India), Sage Automotive Interiors. Inc (U.S), BASF Automotive Solutions (Germany), and Faurecia S.A (France).

