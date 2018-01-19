This research study on the Global Aluminum Foil Market offers detailed and insightful information on major regional markets and related sub-markets. The information is gathered via both, but not limited to, extensive secondary research and primary research. The major secondary data sources referred for collecting information include industry journals, white papers, databases, company reports, and up-to-date press releases among others. The study also comprises factors driving and inhibiting the development of aluminum foil market. The key opportunity areas and trends prevalent in this market are also been compiled in this study. The current size of this market and its predicted market size by the end of forecast period have been highlighted through this study.

The report has been studied in terms of key market segments and sub-segments. The information on currently leading market segments and sub-segments and the reasons for this growth have been emphasized in the scope of this study. An extensive analysis of aluminum foil market has been encapsulated on the basis of estimations of key market segments in the forecast horizon. In addition, the technological developments that took place in the market and those predicted to take place in coming years have also been outlined through this study.

The projections presented in this study on aluminum foil market have been made by analyzing market’s future potential and prevalent trends. The market’s growth in various geographies has been studied in detail under this report. The top regions in this market and the reasons for the growth in that particular region have been outlined in the report. Further, the report presents competitive landscape of the aluminum foil market, covering information on the market share/positioning analysis of leading players in the market. Under this section, the prime strategies of key players, their strengths and weaknesses, and contributions in market growth are discussed. These players are also evaluated on the basis of attributes such as revenue, gross, product overview, and contact information.

Report Coverage

Market Aluminum Foil Market Analysis Period 2015 – 2025 Historic Data 2015 – 2016 Base Year 2017 Forecast Data 2018 – 2025 Market Stratification Product, End Use, Geography Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa (MEA) Report Coverage Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Competitive Analysis,Player Profiling, Value Chain Analysis

The major market segments of global aluminum foil market are as below:

Market By Product

o Aluminium foil roll

o Backed aluminum foil

o Others

Market By End Use

Consumer packaging

o Personal care

o Food and confectionary

o Beverages

o Others (packaging of roasting pans, cookie sheets, baking pans, and pizza pans)

Pharmaceutical

Industrial

Market By Geography

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

Latin America

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o Rest of MEA

Market Players

Some of the major players dominating the global aluminum foil market are Simpac, Alufoil Products Pvt. Ltd, Ningbo Times Aluminium Foil Technology Co. Ltd, SR Foils and Tissue Limited, Zhejiang Junma Aluminium Industry, Eurofoil, Indofoil Pvt. Ltd, Qingdao Donghai Aluminium Co. Ltd, Huawei Aluminium Co. Ltd, Hindalco, Jiangyin Zhongcai Aluminum Co. Ltd, and Zhangiagang Goldshine Aluminium Foil Co. Ltd. among others.

