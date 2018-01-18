“The Report United States Thermoplastic Composite Material Market Report 2017 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
In this report, the United States Thermoplastic Composite Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:
The West
Southwest
The Middle Atlantic
New England
The South
The Midwest
with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of Thermoplastic Composite Material in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast).
United States Thermoplastic Composite Material market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Thermoplastic Composite Material sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
BASF
Lanxess
DSM
SABIC
PolyOne
DuPont
Solvay
RTP
Celanese
Toray
TenCate
Teijin Limited
Kingfa Science and Technology
Genius
Quadrant AG
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
By Fiber Type
Glass Fiber
Carbon Fiber
Others
By Resin Type
Polypropylene (PP) Resin
Polyamide (PA) Resin
Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Resin
Others
By Product Type
Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites
Long Fiber Thermoplastic Composites
Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic Composites
Glass Mat Thermoplastic Composites
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Automotive
Aerospace/Aviation
Electrical and Electronics
Consumer Goods
Oil & gas
Medical
Other
Table of Contents
United States Thermoplastic Composite Material Market Report 2017
1 Thermoplastic Composite Material Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Thermoplastic Composite Material
1.2 Classification of Thermoplastic Composite Material by Product Category
1.2.1 United States Thermoplastic Composite Material Market Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2012-2022)
1.2.2 United States Thermoplastic Composite Material Market Size (Sales Volume) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Glass Fiber
1.2.4 Carbon Fiber
1.2.5 Others
1.3 United States Thermoplastic Composite Material Market by Application/End Users
1.3.1 United States Thermoplastic Composite Material Market Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Aerospace/Aviation
1.3.4 Electrical and Electronics
1.3.5 Consumer Goods
1.3.6 Oil & gas
1.3.7 Medical
1.3.8 Other
1.4 United States Thermoplastic Composite Material Market by Region
1.4.1 United States Thermoplastic Composite Material Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 The West Thermoplastic Composite Material Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Southwest Thermoplastic Composite Material Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 The Middle Atlantic Thermoplastic Composite Material Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 New England Thermoplastic Composite Material Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 The South Thermoplastic Composite Material Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 The Midwest Thermoplastic Composite Material Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 United States Market Size (Value and Volume) of Thermoplastic Composite Material (2012-2022)
1.5.1 United States Thermoplastic Composite Material Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2022)
1.5.2 United States Thermoplastic Composite Material Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2022)
2 United States Thermoplastic Composite Material Market Competition by Players/Suppliers
2.1 United States Thermoplastic Composite Material Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)
2.2 United States Thermoplastic Composite Material Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)
2.3 United States Thermoplastic Composite Material Average Price by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)
2.4 United States Thermoplastic Composite Material Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.4.1 United States Thermoplastic Composite Material Market Concentration Rate
2.4.2 United States Thermoplastic Composite Material Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Players/Suppliers
2.4.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion in United States Market
2.5 United States Players/Suppliers Thermoplastic Composite Material Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
3 United States Thermoplastic Composite Material Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Region (2012-2017)
3.1 United States Thermoplastic Composite Material Sales and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
3.2 United States Thermoplastic Composite Material Revenue and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
3.3 United States Thermoplastic Composite Material Price by Region (2012-2017)
4 United States Thermoplastic Composite Material Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Type (Product Category) (2012-2017)
4.1 United States Thermoplastic Composite Material Sales and Market Share by Type (Product Category) (2012-2017)
4.2 United States Thermoplastic Composite Material Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)
4.3 United States Thermoplastic Composite Material Price by Type (2012-2017)
4.4 United States Thermoplastic Composite Material Sales Growth Rate by Type (2012-2017)
5 United States Thermoplastic Composite Material Sales (Volume) by Application (2012-2017)
5.1 United States Thermoplastic Composite Material Sales and Market Share by Application (2012-2017)
5.2 United States Thermoplastic Composite Material Sales Growth Rate by Application (2012-2017)
5.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities
