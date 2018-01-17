USA HVAC Motors Market Information by types (chiller/cooling tower motors, fan and blower motors, condenser fan motors and shaft grounding motors), by applications (unitary, furnace, WSHP, air conditioner, heat pump, ventilator, air handler and fan powered terminal unit) – Forecast To 2021

Market Scenario

HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning) is the technology of controlling and monitoring indoor and vehicular environments. Sometimes, HVAC is used to characterize the added field of Refrigeration. HVAC systems are needed in office and industrial buildings to manage the costs of cooling and heating, specifically when the assembly is large and it needs different temperature zones across the building.

The USA HVAC motors market has seen a tremendous growth over the past few years and it has been estimated that the growth pattern will continue due to huge demand of HVAC motors in the application segment such as unitary, furnace, WSHP, air conditioner, heat pump, ventilator, air handler and fan powered terminal unit. To meet the current demand it was analyzed that the production of HVAC motors has been increased. The growing infrastructure and construction industry is one of the major reason for this kind of growth.

Segmentation

As per MRFR analysis, the USA HVAC Motors Market has been segmented into:

By Types: chiller/cooling tower motors, fan and blower motors, condenser fan motors and shaft grounding motors

By Applications: unitary, furnace, WSHP, air conditioner, heat pump, ventilator, air handler and fan powered terminal unit

Regional Analysis of HVAC Motors Market

The USA HVAC motors market is poised to reach USD 11,193 million in 2015 from $17,257 million in 2021, with a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecasted period.

Key Players

The leading market players in the USA HVAC motors market primarily include Baldor, Marathon Electric Motors, Us Motors, Fasco Motors, Genteq Motors and others.

