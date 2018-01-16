The report on global solar PV glass market is an in depth analysis of the segments and sub-segments in the solar PV glass market. The report provides analysis for the global as well as regional markets over the period of 2015 to 2023. According to report the global solar PV glass market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 33% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

The report on global solar PV glass market covers segments such as application, type, and end user. The application segments include utility, residential, and non-residential. On the basis of type the global solar PV glass market is categorized into TCO coated solar PV glass, AR coated solar PV glass, tempered solar PV glass, and other solar PV glass types. Furthermore, on the basis of End User the Solar PV Glass market is segmented as Thin Film PV Modules, and Crystalline Silicon PV Module.

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, European region covers countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global solar PV glass market such as, Flat Glass Co. Ltd., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp., Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd., Guangdong Golden Glass Technologies Limited, Sisecam Flat Glass, Borosil Glass Works Ltd., Saint-Gobain, AGC Solar, and Guardian Glass.

