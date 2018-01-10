Scope of the Report:

This report concentrates on the Global Artificial Hip Prosthesis Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, particularly in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report classifies the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. This report covers associations in the field along with new product launches, mergers, acquisitions, competitive landscape analysis, and recent strategic developments in the market by the major manufactures

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers the topmost manufacturers:

Johnson & Johnson

Smith & Nephew

Stryker

Zimmer-Biomet

Altimed

JRI Orthopaedics

Lima Corporate

Corin

Exactech

Elite Surgical

Marle

FH Orthopedics

EVOLUTIS

Aesculap

Depuy Synthes

ARZZT

Peter Brehm

SERF Dedienne sante

Shanghai Microport Orthopedics

Biomet

Biotechni

Arthrex

B Braun Medical

ConforMIS

Corentec

Synimed

Tornier



According to the Type, the market is segmented as

Total Hip Replacement

Partial Hip Replacement

Revision Surgery



According to the Application, the market is segmented as

Hospitals

ACSs

